Niobium producer joins Sirius lab to manufacture superconductors
CBMM, the world leader in the production and marketing of niobium products, and the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM) signed a cooperation agreement to develop superconducting materials for the niobium base. The CNPEM houses the National Synchrotron Light Laboratory (LNLS) where Sirius, the largest particle accelerator in Brazil, is located in Campinas (SP).
- Particle accelerators: what are they, how do they work and what are they for?
- Sirius, the most powerful particle accelerator in the world, is Brazilian
-
- Brazil closes an agreement with CERN to develop superconductors
The purpose of CNPEM is using a niobium-titanium alloy, developed through this partnership, in the Sirius accelerator itself. In addition, CBMM sees the possibility of expanding the world demand for niobium, manufacturing products that use the ore and that have a higher added value.
“CBMM works to diversify the global market of niobium, and for this it invests around R$ 273 million per year in its technology program , being the superconductor segment one of the most innovative. There is no alternative for the production of these materials on a large scale that does not involve the use of niobium”, says the manager of Special Products at CBMM, Rodolfo Morgado.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The researchers’ idea is to take advantage of CBMM’s knowledge of niobium metallurgy to advance the development of superconducting materials. Recently, Brazil was accepted as an associate member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which works on the Future Hadron Collider (FCC) project and will depend on this type of material to function. With this agreement, it will also be possible to invest in the development of superconductivity applications for high-performance equipment in areas such as medicine, energy, particle physics, electrical and electronic engineering manufactured exclusively in the national territory. “With this partnership, we will accelerate the development of disruptive technologies, providing an environment of innovation throughout the production chain. It will be a relevant opportunity to make Brazil a protagonist throughout the world and holder of advanced knowledge in this segment”, comments the vice president of CBMM, Ricardo Lima. Niobium Brazil is the largest producer of niobium in the world with 30% of known reserves. This metal has high thermal and electrical conductivity, malleability and high corrosion resistance. Due to these characteristics, it is used in several metallic alloys with applications in civil construction, automobile and aerospace industries. Niobium (Image: Wikipedia Commons/Artem Topchiy)
Furthermore, niobium is essential for the development of superconducting materials that do not need to be kept at temperatures close to absolute zero (-200,15 °C). The niobium-titanium alloys — which operate at room temperature — fit these requirements perfectly, making it possible to produce devices with superconductivity on an industrial scale. Sirius
The agreement with CBMM also provides for the use of niobium-titanium alloys in the Brazilian particle accelerator. Sirius is a fourth-generation synchrotron light laboratory that works as a kind of super-powerful X-ray, capable of analyzing different categories of materials on an atomic scale. The observation of these structures is made by accelerating electrons to a speed close to that of light, causing them to travel in a tunnel with 273 meters long 500 thousand times per second. These electrons are then sent to a second accelerator, where they are rearranged. 515038 In Sirius’ main ring, the electrons are deflected and transported to the research stations in the form of synchrotron light, which, despite being extremely bright, are invisible to the naked eye, with beams about 30 times thinner than the diameter of a human hair. With this radiation technology, it is possible to investigate parts of the human body such as the brain, develop smaller and safer batteries, analyze the soil more deeply or improve geological studies to identify and increase the production of oil wells in underwater areas . “At Sirius we can investigate applications in exceptional conditions. Understand which factors guarantee the desired properties and which strategies can be pursued for the manufacture of the material. These are resources that we did not have before this partnership and that very few places in the world have”, concludes CNPEM Engineering and Technology Manager, James Citadini. Source: CBMM, G1, CNPEM Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 515029 515029
The agreement
515029
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The researchers’ idea is to take advantage of CBMM’s knowledge of niobium metallurgy to advance the development of superconducting materials. Recently, Brazil was accepted as an associate member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which works on the Future Hadron Collider (FCC) project and will depend on this type of material to function.
With this agreement, it will also be possible to invest in the development of superconductivity applications for high-performance equipment in areas such as medicine, energy, particle physics, electrical and electronic engineering manufactured exclusively in the national territory.
“With this partnership, we will accelerate the development of disruptive technologies, providing an environment of innovation throughout the production chain. It will be a relevant opportunity to make Brazil a protagonist throughout the world and holder of advanced knowledge in this segment”, comments the vice president of CBMM, Ricardo Lima.
Niobium
Brazil is the largest producer of niobium in the world with 30% of known reserves. This metal has high thermal and electrical conductivity, malleability and high corrosion resistance. Due to these characteristics, it is used in several metallic alloys with applications in civil construction, automobile and aerospace industries.
Niobium (Image: Wikipedia Commons/Artem Topchiy)
Furthermore, niobium is essential for the development of superconducting materials that do not need to be kept at temperatures close to absolute zero (-200,15 °C). The niobium-titanium alloys — which operate at room temperature — fit these requirements perfectly, making it possible to produce devices with superconductivity on an industrial scale.
Sirius
The agreement with CBMM also provides for the use of niobium-titanium alloys in the Brazilian particle accelerator. Sirius is a fourth-generation synchrotron light laboratory that works as a kind of super-powerful X-ray, capable of analyzing different categories of materials on an atomic scale.
The observation of these structures is made by accelerating electrons to a speed close to that of light, causing them to travel in a tunnel with 273 meters long 500 thousand times per second. These electrons are then sent to a second accelerator, where they are rearranged.
515038
In Sirius’ main ring, the electrons are deflected and transported to the research stations in the form of synchrotron light, which, despite being extremely bright, are invisible to the naked eye, with beams about 30 times thinner than the diameter of a human hair.
With this radiation technology, it is possible to investigate parts of the human body such as the brain, develop smaller and safer batteries, analyze the soil more deeply or improve geological studies to identify and increase the production of oil wells in underwater areas .
“At Sirius we can investigate applications in exceptional conditions. Understand which factors guarantee the desired properties and which strategies can be pursued for the manufacture of the material. These are resources that we did not have before this partnership and that very few places in the world have”, concludes CNPEM Engineering and Technology Manager, James Citadini.
Source: CBMM, G1, CNPEM
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
515029 515029