niobium-producer-joins-sirius-lab-to-manufacture-superconductors

The agreement

The researchers’ idea is to take advantage of CBMM’s knowledge of niobium metallurgy to advance the development of superconducting materials. Recently, Brazil was accepted as an associate member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which works on the Future Hadron Collider (FCC) project and will depend on this type of material to function.

Schematic of the Future Hadron Collider (FCC) – (Image: Reproduction/CERN)

With this agreement, it will also be possible to invest in the development of superconductivity applications for high-performance equipment in areas such as medicine, energy, particle physics, electrical and electronic engineering manufactured exclusively in the national territory.

“With this partnership, we will accelerate the development of disruptive technologies, providing an environment of innovation throughout the production chain. It will be a relevant opportunity to make Brazil a protagonist throughout the world and holder of advanced knowledge in this segment”, comments the vice president of CBMM, Ricardo Lima.

Niobium

Brazil is the largest producer of niobium in the world with 30% of known reserves. This metal has high thermal and electrical conductivity, malleability and high corrosion resistance. Due to these characteristics, it is used in several metallic alloys with applications in civil construction, automobile and aerospace industries.

Niobium (Image: Wikipedia Commons/Artem Topchiy)

Furthermore, niobium is essential for the development of superconducting materials that do not need to be kept at temperatures close to absolute zero (-200,15 °C). The niobium-titanium alloys — which operate at room temperature — fit these requirements perfectly, making it possible to produce devices with superconductivity on an industrial scale.

Sirius

The agreement with CBMM also provides for the use of niobium-titanium alloys in the Brazilian particle accelerator. Sirius is a fourth-generation synchrotron light laboratory that works as a kind of super-powerful X-ray, capable of analyzing different categories of materials on an atomic scale.

The observation of these structures is made by accelerating electrons to a speed close to that of light, causing them to travel in a tunnel with 273 meters long 500 thousand times per second. These electrons are then sent to a second accelerator, where they are rearranged.