xiaomi-black-shark-4s-and-4s-pro-to-be-announced-next-week

Xiaomi confirmed this Friday (8) the launch date of the Black Shark 4s line, which will hit the market in two different versions. According to the Chinese, the two gamer phones — Black Shark 4s and Black Shark 4s Pro — will be officially presented during an event scheduled for the day 13 October, next Wednesday. The presentation will be themed with the slogan “Evolution and Atack” or “Evolution and Attack”.

The two smartphone models intended for mobile gamers will be presented as more powerful versions of the Black Shark 4 series, which was launched in March this year. With this, it is expected that it will arrive with some upgrades, such as the more powerful version of Snapdragon 888, which is used in the current line.

So far, Xiaomi hasn’t provided any details about the smartphone’s specs, but based on rumors, we know it will be powered by the Snapdragon platform 888 Plus, but it should keep the display the same size as the current generation, instead of enlarging the panel, as expected.