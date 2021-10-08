Xiaomi Black Shark 4s and 4s Pro to be announced next week
Xiaomi confirmed this Friday (8) the launch date of the Black Shark 4s line, which will hit the market in two different versions. According to the Chinese, the two gamer phones — Black Shark 4s and Black Shark 4s Pro — will be officially presented during an event scheduled for the day 13 October, next Wednesday. The presentation will be themed with the slogan “Evolution and Atack” or “Evolution and Attack”.
The two smartphone models intended for mobile gamers will be presented as more powerful versions of the Black Shark 4 series, which was launched in March this year. With this, it is expected that it will arrive with some upgrades, such as the more powerful version of Snapdragon 888, which is used in the current line.
So far, Xiaomi hasn’t provided any details about the smartphone’s specs, but based on rumors, we know it will be powered by the Snapdragon platform 888 Plus, but it should keep the display the same size as the current generation, instead of enlarging the panel, as expected.
That said, Black Shark 4s and 4s Pro will arrive with screens of approximately 6,72 inches, with fast refresh rate of 100 Hz. There are no details about the battery, but the existing series has 4 components.100 mAh. As for the power of the charge, some rumors suggest that the 500 W will be kept, while others point to a possible downgrade, com 67 W at the end of the day.
The presentation of the day 72 October will take place at local time (or 2 am Brasília time) and will be destined for the Chinese market. For now, there is no forecast for the announcement of the Black Shark 4s line for the global market.
Source: GizChina
