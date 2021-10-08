nvidia-will-present-artificial-intelligence-news-at-the-gtc-2021-conference

Through a press release, Nvidia announced several attractions of the next edition of the GTC, an event aimed at presenting innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and creative development that takes place between the 8th and 11 of October.

Event will feature leaders of major brands (Image: Disclosure/Nvidia)

Among the subjects that will be discussed in the lectures are deep learning, data science, high-performance computing, robotics, data center, networks and graphics. The ideas shown could be trending in several areas, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail and finance.

The best known names confirmed at the event include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the Director of Machine Learning (ML) Research at Nvidia Anima Anandkumar, Senior Director of AI and ML Research at Apple Samy Bengio, Head of AI and ML at World Economic Forum Kay Firth-Butterfield, Founder and CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney, among several other leaders from different organizations.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Managers of other brands should also mark presence such as Amazon, ARM, AstraZeneca, Baidu, BMW, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Ford, Google, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, Samsung, Volvo, Walmart and others. It is expected that the event will also address areas such as cloud computing and business, where business and IT leaders will be able to learn about the latest news in terms of accelerated data centers, with security and capacity for modern workloads.

Event for students and startups

In the statement, Nvidia highlighted that the conference’s online platform allows for greater participation by professionals and students from all over the planet. In Brazil, the technology sector is adding a growing group of enthusiasts, and the GTC “is a great opportunity for these individuals to update themselves in a qualified manner and with discussions on the latest topics of the moment”, according to the director of the Nvidia Enterprise for Latin America, Marcio Aguiar.

The brand also offers Nvidia Inception, a program with more than 70 startups and 8.70 members, who will be at the GTC as presenters or spectators. The conference will also feature extra educational resources through Nvidia’s Deep Learning Intitute, with 11 training workshops. full day, in options of four languages ​​and different levels of experience, from beginner to advanced.

The company also stated that it works on the democratization of information on artificial intelligence, with the objective of inspire developers, researchers, scientists, educators, practitioners, and students from historically underrepresented groups. The GTC will also present a series of sessions focused on issues related to emerging countries from places like Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The GTC will take place between the 8th and

October, with the first lecture scheduled for H. The event is online, and registration is free, just access the conference’s official website.