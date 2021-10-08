How to mount a composition on TFT?
TFT (PC | Android | iOS) is Riot’s auto chess that requires more strategy than luck, even if a lot of people don’t think so. We talked about the title recently and pointed out the various mechanics it encompasses, but let me ask you a question: do you know how to assemble a composition?
This is the subject that Canaltech will bring to you today. Get your pencil and pen ready and come learn the main concepts of composition creation and increase your chances of winning first place in the competition.
Archetypes
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! There are three ways to assemble a composition in the game, based on the available archetypes. They are: Standard, Fast 8 and Slow Roll. Each of them has its own characteristics and choosing between them depends on a lot of adaptation in front of what is available in the Store. But before talking about adaptation, let’s talk more about each archetype. “Standard” Composition This is the most suitable for people who are starting the game, or for those looking for a safer experience. It focuses on keeping a decent amount of gold and leveling up at specific points in the game: Use your gold to go up to level 4 Use your gold to go up to level 5 Use your gold to go up to level 6 Use your gold to go up to level 7 Stage 5, Round 1:
Use your gold to go up to level 8
At these times, stronger characters will be available at the ideal time to complete your composition. This archetype category is quite safe as it keeps you on the same level as the other competitors, as this is the easiest composition to be found in ranked queues. Example of standard composition leveling up at the right times (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Composition “Slow Roll“ It’s not as easy a composition to get right as the first one, but it’s pretty strong if you get the right characters. Usually used with low-cost characters, like the yordles present in the game, and requires you to accept some defeats at the beginning. It’s important not to use gold to level up, so get a strong economy to buy characters at the right time. Stage 3, round 2:
start rotating the shop to acquire copies of the characters that are part of the composition Stage 3, round 5: Use your gold to level up and not fall behind the competition If you are too far behind, use your gold to level up and strengthen your team The ideal time to assemble this composition is when you acquire many copies of low-cost characters at the beginning of the game. Depending on the opponents, it may be more difficult at the end of the game, but when you get a good streak at the beginning, it is very likely that you will be among the winners. How to define a carry?
Carry will be the character who will carry the matches for his team, causing damage to opponents. A good carry depends on the type of composition you want to do, so think about which composition to follow at the beginning It is important to know the items you will need for your character. Some examples of carry are: Draven, Lucian, Heimerdinger Kled, Vayne, Tristana Composition “Fast 8“:
Kayle, Heimerdinger
Example of carry in “Slow Roll” composition (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
Adaptation
No wonder the game lets you look at the composition and positioning of enemies during the match. This is one of the most important factors to reach the end, with it you can know what your opponents are doing. In addition, many compositions need to be adapted until they reach the ideal shape, so keep an eye out for the store and buy characters that can play the role of carry until he appears.
Observe opponents to adapt the positioning of your composition (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
Keep in mind how the database works. each archetype to precisely assemble your compositions and achieve victory!
