how-to-mount-a-composition-on-tft?

TFT (PC | Android | iOS) is Riot’s auto chess that requires more strategy than luck, even if a lot of people don’t think so. We talked about the title recently and pointed out the various mechanics it encompasses, but let me ask you a question: do you know how to assemble a composition?

Auto-style games Chess for mobile

What is it and how to play TFT?

This is the subject that Canaltech will bring to you today. Get your pencil and pen ready and come learn the main concepts of composition creation and increase your chances of winning first place in the competition.

Archetypes