viber-extends-self-destructive-messages-to-group-conversations

The Viber app, which recently hit 1 billion downloads on the Play Store, has just delivered self-destructive messages to the platform’s groups. The function allows users to give a maximum period for submissions to be viewed, with a maximum duration of up to hours. How to use Viber on your computer? How to put photo on Viber Forgotten WhatsApp rival passes 1 billion downloads on the Play Store Previously, functionality was only available for individual conversations, so it’s far from unheard of even for Viber. If it is activated, the user can limit a message to be seen for a maximum of ten seconds, one minute, one hour or hours.

But Viber goes one step further: self-destructive submissions cannot be copied, forwarded or recorded in a print either — and if that happens at all, group members will be notified. The functionality also applies to messages that contain media, so photos, videos and stickers may have the same limited availability.

How to use messages Self-Destructs in Viber

To put the duration into action, the user must select the timer directly from the icons below the text input field. Whenever the timer is turned on, all participants in the conversation can see that the content is limited in duration.

Self-destruct messaging is one of the most common features among the top mobile messaging apps. Telegram has had the function for a long time, while WhatsApp implemented it a few months ago — and, in the latter, there are no restrictions on prints and copies.

The latest Viber update has started to arrive to users on October 5th — and that’s where the increment for self-destructive messages should be. To download, you should check for pending downloads for Viber from the App Store and Play Store.

Source: iMore