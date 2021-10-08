They genetically edited these arachnids and the result is quite bizarre
Many people suffer from a phobia of spiders, whether large or small. If this is your case, be careful with the information that is to come in this text. Scientists have recently published a study in which they reveal that they have genetically created an arachnid that, unlike those we already know, has short legs.
Guilherme Gainett, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and leader of the research, says that to create the genetically modified arachnid it was necessary, first of all, to sequence the genome of a spider relative named Phalangium opilio
. The creature is a species of harvestman that belongs to the arachnid class.
Researchers at @ UWMadison sequenced the genome of daddy long legs, then used RNAi to knock down genes associated with leg development in embryos of the arachnids, creating daddy short legs. The wonders of genetic engineering.https://t.co/YM6iPKApBV pic.twitter.com/t7Nn8ZBzMi
Following through a technique called “RNA interference,” the scientists turned off the pair of genes that was associated with leg development in hundreds of the creature’s embryos. The result, then, was in six of the harvestman’s legs underdeveloped and much shorter than those of the common animal. The limbs were also left without the tarsometers, which allowed the animal to cling to sticks.
Gainett says the harvestmen genome could clarify the complex story of the evolution of the arachnid genome, its plan body and also reveal how harvestmen conquer their long and unique legs. In future studies, scientists want to understand how genes manage to create new characteristics for arachnids, such as their fangs and pincers, and also develop the first transgenic harvestmen.
The study was published in the journal The Royal Society.
Source: Futurism
