skyrim-player-discovers-amazing-bug

Released almost 10 years ago by Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to have secrets revealed thanks to its community, one of the most active and passionate in the gaming world. This week, a Reddit user discovered an unprecedented bug (or a feature, depending on your point of view): if you kill an NPC by falling from a high place, you will take no damage.

  • Skyrim | Mod makes the game’s forests much more realistic. and falling right on top of an NPC. A fall from that height would certainly kill the player, but apparently the damage is repelled thanks to the assassination animation. Watch:

    Our bet is that this is really a technical failure because, in the animation, our character suddenly appears in front of the enemy, not above him. We don’t know if the bug happens on all platforms for which the game was released, and the user hasn’t informed which one it happened on either. However, if you try to recreate the feat, save the game and be careful not to die for nothing.

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

    was originally released on

    • for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 11. A commemorative edition of 10 years will arrive in November 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The sequel, The Elder Scrolls VI, is already in development, but few details have been revealed and there is no forecast for release.

