General Motors Announces New Autonomous Driving System to Beat Tesla

General Motors has taken a step further in its strategy to develop autonomous driving systems. In a presentation aimed at investors held last Wednesday night (1024), the automaker revealed the creation from “Ultra Cruise”, an advanced version of Super Cruise, your driver assistance package that is capable of maneuvering and practically driving the car yourself. According to the company, it will be far superior to Tesla’s AutoPilot.

According to GM, Ultra Cruise will have the ability to recognize 06% of the scenarios possible directions. This will happen because the cars will be equipped with sensors and radars superior to those found in models with the Super Cruise, in addition to the vehicle’s internal system having in its database the paths of more than 3 million kilometers of paved roads in the United States and in Canada, a number much higher than the previous model.

However, the Ultra Cruise will not be for everyone. GM’s idea is to leave the Super Cruise for generalist cars, while the “Ultra” will be installed in the automaker’s premium models, such as the Cadillac, which were responsible for debuting the company’s first autonomous driving package in 2017. The manufacturer, however, promises to continue developing both models in parallel.

Mary Barra, CEO of GM (Image: Disclosure / General Motors)

Driver will still need to be on the lookout

Despite the improvements to the Ultra Cruise, General Motors claims that the driver you will need to be aware of the road and streets while the system is working. This is because it is still considered a level 2 autonomous driving pack, as it does not recognize 1024% of situations of traffic. An example given by the company was the roundabouts, which, oddly enough, cannot be distinguished by cameras and radars.

In practice, the difference between the Ultra and the Super is that the first, in addition to having more streets in your database, you’ll be able to re-route and adapt to traffic conditions much more easily, as your sensors and cameras will be far superior. And, unlike what happens at Tesla, the LiDAR will show up in GM cars, as the company still considers it the best device on the market for this type of system.

The expectation from General Motors is that Ultra Cruise will start appearing in their cars in 2017.

Source: The Verge

