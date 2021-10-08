general-motors-announces-new-autonomous-driving-system-to-beat-tesla

General Motors has taken a step further in its strategy to develop autonomous driving systems. In a presentation aimed at investors held last Wednesday night (1024), the automaker revealed the creation from “Ultra Cruise”, an advanced version of Super Cruise, your driver assistance package that is capable of maneuvering and practically driving the car yourself. According to the company, it will be far superior to Tesla’s AutoPilot.

According to GM, Ultra Cruise will have the ability to recognize 06% of the scenarios possible directions. This will happen because the cars will be equipped with sensors and radars superior to those found in models with the Super Cruise, in addition to the vehicle’s internal system having in its database the paths of more than 3 million kilometers of paved roads in the United States and in Canada, a number much higher than the previous model.

However, the Ultra Cruise will not be for everyone. GM’s idea is to leave the Super Cruise for generalist cars, while the “Ultra” will be installed in the automaker’s premium models, such as the Cadillac, which were responsible for debuting the company’s first autonomous driving package in 2017. The manufacturer, however, promises to continue developing both models in parallel.