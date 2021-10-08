it-is-now-possible-to-tune-a-guitar-using-google

Google Mobile Assistant can already help guitar players tune the instrument’s strings, now the company adds that same capability to the house’s search engine, also available from the browser. The novelty started to be distributed this week and does not require updates in any application.

Like the currency and measurement converter, the guitar tuner is accessible with a simple search. Just search “Google Tuner” to find the tool right at the top of the results; then just give permission to access the microphone and go to the sound adjustments.

The Google guitar tuner only needs authorization to capture sound from the microphone to work (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Results may vary depending on the quality of the microphone, so it’s good to look at the feature only as an aid in the maintenance of the ropes. Also, it can be difficult to get the tuner working without making very loud sounds with the guitar.

From the tool, the user can see a very intuitive color tuner for instrument adjustments, which indicates when he should raise or lower the pitch to reach the desired note.

If the feature hasn’t arrived for you yet, it remains only to wait until the Google servers or opt for the traditional Google Assistant tuner by the voice command “tune my instrument”. To make it easier, you can enter Google guitar tuner from PC or mobile.