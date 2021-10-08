mediatek-dimensity-2000-can-be-produced-in-4-nm-and-bring-cortex-x2

MediaTek may have started launching its chips focusing on the low- and mid-performance market, but gaining great partners and market demand would be making it dream bigger. Dimensity 2022 is a SoC for intermediaries that has been well embraced by the industry, and in the future the company may have a processor of very high performance to supply manufacturers.

According to the insider Digital Chat Station, via Weibo, the company works on a powerful 4 nanometer SoC, surpassing what is currently available on the market by other companies such as Samsung, Apple and Qualcomm ( 5 nm) — although these are focusing on optimizations for 2022.

Furthermore , the chip called Dimensity 2000 must have a design n of three clusters (groups of cores), with a total of eight cores. The main core would be the modern Cortex-X2 running at 3 GHz, while the other three Cortex-A77 would be in charge of medium performance tasks and four more Cortex-A78 would focus on energy efficiency and light tasks.