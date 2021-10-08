MediaTek Dimensity 2000 can be produced in 4 nm and bring Cortex-X2

MediaTek may have started launching its chips focusing on the low- and mid-performance market, but gaining great partners and market demand would be making it dream bigger. Dimensity 2022 is a SoC for intermediaries that has been well embraced by the industry, and in the future the company may have a processor of very high performance to supply manufacturers.

According to the insider Digital Chat Station, via Weibo, the company works on a powerful 4 nanometer SoC, surpassing what is currently available on the market by other companies such as Samsung, Apple and Qualcomm ( 5 nm) — although these are focusing on optimizations for 2022.

Furthermore , the chip called Dimensity 2000 must have a design n of three clusters (groups of cores), with a total of eight cores. The main core would be the modern Cortex-X2 running at 3 GHz, while the other three Cortex-A77 would be in charge of medium performance tasks and four more Cortex-A78 would focus on energy efficiency and light tasks.

(Image: Disclosure/MediaTek)

If confirmed, MediaTek would promote a good performance jump in relation to Dimensity

, which also features eight cores divided into three clusters, but with a Cortex-A78 running at 3 GHz for maximum performance, three Cortex-A710 at 2.6 GHz for balanced performance and four Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz for simple tasks. In addition, the Dimensity 920 is manufactured in a 6 nm process.

It would be the first time that the company would work with the Cortex-X line. The GPU would also go through a big leap: leaving Mali-G510 MC9 and adopting the Mali-G510 MC10. This version promises to offer 20% more performance and energy efficiency than the Mali-G78, built into Exynos 22300 of the Galaxy S20, for example.

Promising CPU and GPU, but…

In theory the MediaTek Dimension 2000 looks quite promising, but a SoC is not just CPU and GPU. A good set also includes the right choices of components for artificial intelligence, image processors for photographic performance, and also modems for fast and stable connections. And these features were not covered by the leak.

MediaTek is expected to make the new chip official in the last quarter, but it is still uncertain which would be the first cell phone on the market to receive the new component . Anyone curious about benchmark numbers might need to wait for the official release: that’s because Geekbench has updated its policies and now no longer allows public numbers for components not officially available on the market.

Remember, the semiconductor market is facing resource shortages that cause TSMC and others to raise the price of their components. So, in addition to limited inventories, the market, in 2022, should continue to face rising prices — which at some level is passed on to the consumer.

Source: Weibo, Android Authority

