DC Fandome Trailer has previously unseen footage of Peacemaker, Black Adam and The Batman
With just a week to go before the DC Fandome, Warner has brought a trailer that shows a little of what we’ll see at the event dedicated to their universe of superheroes. In just over a minute, the studio showed previously unreleased scenes from series and movies, including some highly anticipated productions, such as The Batman and Adão Negro.
There’s nothing too revealing about the released content, but is enough to confirm some presences and create an expectation among fans. Among the highlights are some unprecedented moments in the series Pacizador, which will be released next year on HBO Max, which show not only the irreverent style of the villain lived by John Cena but also also the complete look of the hero Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), who will act as an ally in the mission given by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).
Also, there are several excerpts from Robert Pattinson in The Batman . The Batman will be one of the stars of the event, so much so that Warner has confirmed that it will release a new trailer next day 14. Therefore, the studio bet heavily on the presence of the actor and Zoë Kravitz in the commercial. The two are featured prominently in the fight scenes between Batman and Catwoman, but it’s likely that we have some sort of more duo-focused content coming up.
Another great promise that is also contemplated in the disclosure is Adão Negro. The Rock is billed as one of the stars of the DC Fandome teaser, and there’s even a brief anti-hero moment in the film — albeit just from his face — which indicates we must have the long-awaited teaser coming. Also, Pierce Brosnan’s presence only reinforces that, as the former 14 will live Mr. Fate in the long run and Warner would hardly put him in an advertisement if he wasn’t going to deliver something concrete next week.
In addition to the return of the Peacemaker, the commercial showed the look of the Vigilante hero (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)
The studio also brought in actor Ezra Miller to indicate that we must have something of The Flash coming there. However, taking into account that they didn’t show much beyond the Scarlet Sprinter interpreter and very old concept art, don’t expect anything too concrete. moments from series like Superman & Lois, Batgirl, Destiny Patrol and Flash. It was also shown some scenes from the games of Suicide Squad of Gotham Knights, which will also have more details revealed in the show.
DC Fandome takes place next Saturday (14 ) and will be broadcast from 14h on the event website.
Source: DC
