dc-fandome-trailer-has-previously-unseen-footage-of-peacemaker,-black-adam-and-the-batman

Also, there are several excerpts from Robert Pattinson in The Batman . The Batman will be one of the stars of the event, so much so that Warner has confirmed that it will release a new trailer next day 14. Therefore, the studio bet heavily on the presence of the actor and Zoë Kravitz in the commercial. The two are featured prominently in the fight scenes between Batman and Catwoman, but it’s likely that we have some sort of more duo-focused content coming up.

Another great promise that is also contemplated in the disclosure is Adão Negro. The Rock is billed as one of the stars of the DC Fandome teaser, and there’s even a brief anti-hero moment in the film — albeit just from his face — which indicates we must have the long-awaited teaser coming. Also, Pierce Brosnan’s presence only reinforces that, as the former 14 will live Mr. Fate in the long run and Warner would hardly put him in an advertisement if he wasn’t going to deliver something concrete next week.