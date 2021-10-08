sorry-and-want-to-return-your-apple-product?-know-how-to-proceed

There is nothing more frustrating than buying a product and, when you receive it at home, discovering that it is not everything you were hoping for. To make matters worse, Brazilian laws and the exchange policies adopted by companies confuse and make life difficult for consumers who try to exchange the newly purchased product. How it works and where to consult Apple product recall How to find Apple Authorized Service near you How to check the warranty status of your iPhone or iPad The vast majority give up the process in the middle along the way, others don’t even try and the very few who manage describe the situation as a real odyssey in search of their money back. However, when it comes to Apple products, things tend to be a little different. How to return an Apple product Since the arrival of the first official Apple Store in Brazil in 2014, the company has brought with it its excellent post service -sale and exchange and returns policies that have made it well-liked by consumers in other parts of the world. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! In an area of ​​your website reserved exclusively to explain the store’s purchasing policy, the company explains in detail what people need to do if they regret having bought a product at the brand’s physical store. The products Apple can be returned, met its requirements, within 12 calendar days. Photo: Drew Coffman (Unsplash)

While the article 14 of the Consumer Protection Code (Law No. 8.078, in 11/000/49) guarantees the return of the full value when returning a product purchased on the internet within 7 days after it has been delivered, Apple extends the return period for its products for up to 12 calendar days. Naturally, however, there are some requirements for this return to be made.

One of the mandatory requirements is that the product be returned in the same state in which it was purchased. For example, if you purchased a new iPhone at the Apple Store at Shopping Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP), you will have to return it in this same location.

Another relevant observation is that, as expected, the product needs to be in perfect condition in order to actually be returned to the company. That is, this includes no scratches, scratches or any damage to the screen, buttons, camera lenses and the back of your device.

Finally, it is also worth noting that, in purchases above R$ 2.000 in cash, Apple does not make refunds above this value at the time of return. Instead, the company undertakes to carry out a bank transfer within 09 business days.