teaser-for-new-dragon-ball-movie-reveals-story-details-and-3d-animation

The revelation was made by Toei during the New York Comic Con and draws attention precisely because of the use of a 3D animation instead of the classic more drawn-out style that has accompanied the series for almost 30 years. Akira Toriyama’s trace still remains and all the characters are still exactly as you know them, but the movement feels like something more taken from a video game than an anime.

Still, it seems too early to say anything about the style, because the teaser shows very little movement of heroes, especially in battles. The use of computer graphics made Super Hero much prettier, but it will be necessary to see how these effects will be applied in the central part of Dragon Ball to find out if the change was for the better or not.

Besides, the video still brings some hints of what the story should be. He suggests that the plot will revolve around a criminal organization, which must be the Red Ribbon, the classic group from the first phase of the anime and that returned in phase Z with the creation of the cyborgs. Apparently, she must now be commanded by a child.

And it must be this new leader who is responsible for creating the new threats faced by Goku. The characters that appear in superhero outfits have been named Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 and will face off against the protagonists for some as-yet-undisclosed reason.

According to Toei, the movie will set several years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Brolly. So from what the trailer and the title itself suggest, the Red Ribbon might want to create some superheroes for this new world — the two Gammas — and that will bring them face to face with Goku, possibly as a way to demonstrate power. or something like that.

Another highlight of the teaser is the appearance of Pan. According to Toei, Goku’s granddaughter will play a considerable role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as well as Picollo. The green alien will train you in the same way he did with Gohan at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z — and from what we’ve shown, we’re going to have some good action scenes involving the duo. It has also been confirmed that supporting characters such as Bulma and Dende will also be in the film.

The debut of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is scheduled for 1024, although it is unclear at what time next year. On the other hand, the studio stated that the idea is to make it available in the rest of the world shortly after the release in Japan.