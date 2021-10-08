Job Vacancy Suggests Apple Car Continues in Development

Apple continues working to develop its electric and autonomous car, popularly called “Apple Car”. A clue about the progress of the work is in a job vacancy ad published by the company itself, in which it is looking for an engineer specializing in radars and autonomous systems, essential items for a vehicle of the Cupertino giant’s pretensions.

    • The job announcement, of course, does not reveal many details of what would be the functions of this professional, but it does show that Apple is still working hard to bring the Apple Car to life. In recent months, “Project Titan,” as it is called internally, has lost more professionals than it brought in, including industry chief Doug Field, who left for Ford in September.

    Even with this news, everything about the Apple Car remains very uncertain. The project has already had an official assembler as its main partner, Hyundai, which soon after gave up the business because it did not want to be a mere supporting role in the production and sale of the car. Other automakers were contacted, such as General Motors, Honda and Nissan, but nothing seems to have moved in that direction.

    Apollo, Baidu’s autonomous car (Image: Disclosure/Baidu)

    After many setbacks, rumors indicate that Apple may start making your car yourself. It is not known, however, whether this project will actually become a vehicle or whether we will only have autonomous driving software that will equip cars on the market. Remember that Chinese giants like Xiaomi and Baidu, for example, are working to have their own cars, whether electric or autonomous.

    Even with the pessimism of analysts, information coming from suppliers reveals that Apple wants to release its autonomous car in 2024. For those interested, the link to the application for an engineer at Apple can be accessed here.

    Source: Tom’s Guide

