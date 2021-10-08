How to adjust the Caixa Econômica Federal Pix transfer limit

Released at the end of 2020, Pix is ​​a payment system of the Central Bank (BC) which aims to facilitate the receipt and sending of money using your e-mail, telephone, CPF and other possibilities. And like any financial system, it is also possible to apply usage limits on Pix.

The Caixa Econômica Federal (Android | iOS) application already has a Pix area, including an option to adjust the daily limits of transfers in the modality. Next, learn how to change the maximum amount that can be transferred daily using your Pix key.

For this tutorial, we are using an iPhone 6s Plus running iOS 15. However, the procedure also works on Android devices.

Step 1:

open the Caixa app on your cell phone and log in with your access data.

Enter your data used to access the Cash app for we start the tutorial (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

Touch the “Pix” option.

The Caixa app already has an entire section dedicated to Pix. That’s why we’re going to adjust the transfer limits (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

open the option “My Limits” and select “Manage Limits ”.

In the menu that appears on the left of the screen, select the option to change Pix limits (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho /Canaltech)

Step 4:

scroll down and go to “Change my limits”.

Reselect the option to change limits to open the Pix values ​​adjustment page (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: under “Daily Limit”, tap on your current daily transfer limit. If you want to request a higher limit, select the option “I want to join Mobile Forte” and follow the instructions in the app.

In this case, this option only allows you to adjust Pix’s daily limits down. To increase them, you need to continue in the option “I want to join Mobile Forte” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

Choose one of the available options , which can be between R$ 0, and the maximum amount informed in the Caixa Econômica Federal app, which may vary from person to person. At the end, tap “OK”.

Keep in mind that here we have a daily value as an example, and it may vary by customer (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7:

a warning will appear on the screen. Tap “Yes” to proceed.

Read the warning on the screen and confirm to proceed to the next step (Capture screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 8:

do one more data check and tap “Continue”.

Check if the value selected above is correct and continue to the last step (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 9: enter the six-digit electronic signature used to confirm financial transactions through the Caixa application. To conclude, tap “Continue”.

The electronic signature is a security code required in all financial transactions using the Caixa app. your security sequence and complete the procedure (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

That simple! With the adjustment of daily Pix transfers, you now have a little more security and control when using the feature in the Caixa Econômica Federal app.

This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

