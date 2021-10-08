How to adjust the Caixa Econômica Federal Pix transfer limit

Released at the end of 2020, Pix is ​​a payment system of the Central Bank (BC) which aims to facilitate the receipt and sending of money using your e-mail, telephone, CPF and other possibilities. And like any financial system, it is also possible to apply usage limits on Pix.

The Caixa Econômica Federal (Android | iOS) application already has a Pix area, including an option to adjust the daily limits of transfers in the modality. Next, learn how to change the maximum amount that can be transferred daily using your Pix key.

For this tutorial, we are using an iPhone 6s Plus running iOS 15. However, the procedure also works on Android devices.

Step 1: open the Caixa app on your cell phone and log in with your access data.

Enter your data used to access the Cash app for we start the tutorial (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: Touch the “Pix” option. The Caixa app already has an entire section dedicated to Pix. That’s why we’re going to adjust the transfer limits (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: open the option “My Limits” and select “Manage Limits ”. In the menu that appears on the left of the screen, select the option to change Pix limits (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho /Canaltech) Step 4: scroll down and go to “Change my limits”. Reselect the option to change limits to open the Pix values ​​adjustment page (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: under “Daily Limit”, tap on your current daily transfer limit. If you want to request a higher limit, select the option “I want to join Mobile Forte” and follow the instructions in the app.