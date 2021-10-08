Moto E40 is launched in Brazil with generous battery and 48 MP camera
Last Thursday (7) Motorola presented the Moto E30 in the Indian market. Still expected to be launched in the country only on the day 20 of October, the cell phone did not have details about its possible price disclosed at the time.
Now, the brand has finally revealed more details and announced the arrival of its new entry-level smartphone in the Brazilian market. The Moto E30 arrives in our country with basic specifications and a suggested price not so attractive for the set it delivers.
In the ad, the brand did not specify which chipset model, but we know that it will be equipped with the Unisoc T
The Max Vision screen has IPS LCD technology with a size of 6.5 inches, HD+ resolution , ratio of 20:9 and update rate of Hz for smoother navigation. The display is cut out with a hole centered at the top of the panel to house the device’s front camera. The device is powered by a battery of 5.000 which offers autonomy for more than 20 hours — according to use , of course.
Other features include a fingerprint sensor positioned on the back of the device, in the Motorola logo, and the smartphone can also be unlocked by facial recognition. In addition, it has a dedicated button on the side to trigger Google Assistant and comes with Android 11 factory installed.
Price and availability