how-to-add-weather-forecast-to-instagram-stories

Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) offers features within the app itself to facilitate the customization of your photos and videos on the social network.

Among the options is the weather forecast, which can be added to Stories publications to indicate in real time the temperature according to your current location. You can even choose whether you want to display the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit, or replace the traditional numbers with a picture or a picture.

Here are two simple ways to add the weather forecast to Instagram Stories.

Use the temperature sticker

Step 1:

Open Instagram. From the home screen, tap the circle with your profile picture in the upper left corner or the “+” button to create a new Stories.

Create a new post in Stories to add the temperature sticker (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

create your photo or video post and tap the sticker button at the top of the screen.

Now go to the button to add stickers, hashtags and other elements to your publication (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

select the temperature sticker. The weather forecast of the exact moment the Stories is being created will be displayed.

Select the weather forecast sticker, which will show the temperature at the exact moment you are creating a new Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: there are four formats available — Celsius, Fahrenheit, Celsius with a transparent design and Celsius with a colored design.

These are the four shapes of stickers to show the weather forecast in Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: you can add as many temperature stickers as you like, and you can also move, rotate or change the size of the stickers.

Add as many stickers as you want and go to the last step before publishing Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 6: with the Stories ready, just tap “Send to” in the lower right corner of the screen and finish your publication. Now, with everything ready, just send the Stories to your friends on Instagram (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Use GIFs

Step 1:

Open Instagram. From the home screen, tap the circle with your profile picture in the upper left corner or the “+” button to create a new Stories.

For weather forecast GIFs, the procedure is similar to that for stickers (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: create your photo or video post and tap the sticker button at the top of the screen.

Tap the add stickers icon to proceed (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: tap the “GIF” option. Instead of the weather sticker , now let’s select the feature to add GIFs in Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carval ho/Canaltech) Step 4: At the beginning, you will see a list of popular GIFs at that time. For this reason, it will be necessary to search for specific images that refer to the weather forecast. Search for words such as “temperature”, “heat”, “cold”, “thermometer”, “weather”, “sun”, “rain”, among other options. You can search for terms related to temperature or weather forecast, according to the current climate (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

you can also add as many GIFs as you want and adjust the size and angle of the stickers.

Make your additions to the publication before releasing it on Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

with everything ready to finalize your Stories, select “Send to” and proceed to publishing stage.