motorola-moto-e30-is-announced-with-android-11-go-and-low-price

Motorola announced yesterday (7) the Moto E32 in the global market, which has even reached Brazil today. But, the brand also revealed the Moto E30, a model that it had been the target of rumors and leaks before. The new cell phone, interestingly, shares many features with its big brother.

Apparently the US brand has opted for a similar design in all of its devices. new Moto E series, since the Moto E48 already had similarities with the Moto E30, and the Moto E32 is identical to Moto E48 presented yesterday.

That is, it also has a rectangular module in the top left corner, in a back cover pl textured beauty. On the front, it has a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera, while it has four buttons on the right side. It has a fingerprint reader, positioned on the back.