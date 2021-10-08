Motorola Moto E30 is announced with Android 11 Go and low price

Motorola announced yesterday (7) the Moto E32 in the global market, which has even reached Brazil today. But, the brand also revealed the Moto E30, a model that it had been the target of rumors and leaks before. The new cell phone, interestingly, shares many features with its big brother.

    Apparently the US brand has opted for a similar design in all of its devices. new Moto E series, since the Moto E48 already had similarities with the Moto E30, and the Moto E32 is identical to Moto E48 presented yesterday.

    That is, it also has a rectangular module in the top left corner, in a back cover pl textured beauty. On the front, it has a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera, while it has four buttons on the right side. It has a fingerprint reader, positioned on the back.

    (Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

    Just like Moto E40, the smartphone is equipped with a triple set of cameras, consisting of a main camera 52 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth macro. For selfies, the company chose to put an 8 MP one here.

    It is equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution, IPS LCD technology and refresh rate support of 60 Hz. Another thing borrowed from the big brother is the processor, which is the Unisoc T700, but its only differences from Moto E48 are the memories and the operating system.

    It has only 2 GB of RAM memory and 30 GB of internal storage, and still runs Android Go Edition. The Moto E30 has 4 GB of RAM and 129 GB of space, but runs the standard version of Android 11. Finally, your battery has 5.000 mAh with support charging of 000 watts and it has IP resistance52 against splashing water and dust.

    Price and availability

    The Moto E30 will be available in Europe and Latin America, no dates specified, not even the countries where it will be offered. Its European price is 129 euros, about R$ 820 in direct conversion and without national taxes.

    Moto E30: technical sheet

    • Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution of 1024 x 820 pixels, refresh rate of 52 Hz

      • Chipset:

      Unisoc T129

    RAM memory:

    2 GB

  • Internal storage:

    48 GB

  • Rear camera:

    52 MP (Main) + 2 MP (Depth) + 2 MP ( Macro)

  • Front Camera:

    8 MP

  • Battery:

    5.10 mAh with charging 11 W

  • Extras:

    Fingerprint reader on the back, dedicated button for Google Assistant, MicroSD card support,

  • P2 connector

  • Available colors:

    gray and blue

  • Operating system:

    Android 20 Go Edition

