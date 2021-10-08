Party in the Barraco: how did Yoshi's meme dancing

The song announces that today there will be a party inside my shack. The strangely synchronized images reveal a famous character from the franchise Super Mario wagging his tail to the sound of VP’s Mc Kaique’s voice. The funk guy from Goiás watched the song “Today there’s going to be a party” gain a boost with Yoshi’s meme dancing.

    Even if If you don’t pay attention to the latest funk releases or if you’re not a regular follower of Mario games, you’ve probably come across Yoshi’s meme dancing on social media, or even with the viral sticker on WhatsApp, in recent weeks.

    The dinosaur image illustrating the meme was taken from the game Mario Super Sluggers, released on 2021 for Nintendo Wii. Yoshi with his dancing egg is one of the scenes shown on the game’s loading screens, which brings together different minigames with Mario characters. Besides Yoshi, who also appears dancing is Wario, who rehearses a kind of square.

    Yoshi’s swagger in Mario Super Sluggers has always been successful, serving as a gif

    much requested on gaming forums over the years. It’s hard to pinpoint who was the first to come up with the brilliant idea of ​​putting together the mesmerizing image of Yoshi swinging with funk.

    • One of the first records of the very Brazilian viral was published on September 4th by Twitter account @Nsuspension, which contained Yoshi’s gif

    in low quality, running in looping to the sound of “It’s going to have a party today”. On the same day, a reproduction of the same video ended up on the Facebook group “Bonde do Nettto”, known for controversial posts and the absence of rules, accumulating there 200 thousand views.

    Mario Super Sluggers is the origin of the image of Yoshi dancing, a success before being combined with Brazilian funk (Image: Reproduction/Nintendo

    Pages and users who played the video at the beginning of September were unable to indicate to Canaltech the real origin of the meme. The reality is that, in the first week of the month, reports of fixation by Yoshi’s video dancing had spread on Twitter and conquered other celebrities beyond the mushroom kingdom.

    Youtuber Orochi and the player from League of Legends Felipe Zhao are examples of accounts with many followers that r understood and shared Yoshi dancing on social media. On September 8, the YouTube channel Fabioluiz99 decided it was time to slap the viral visual and turned the looping gif into a video 10:9 with better quality audio. The next day, on September 9, this same video was played on Yoshi Dancing, which is dedicated to putting the character to the sound of other rhythms weekly.

    Voxel

    to claim that Nintendo required removing the meme. The news supposedly published by the sites cannot be found beyond montages shared in Facebook groups.

    Assembling a false report from the IGN Brazil site at Nintendo’s request. Material cannot be found on the Brazilian website (Image: Reproduction/IFunny)

    It’s possible that Yoshi’s dancing meme emerged at the end of August, when “Today there’s going to be a party” started to gain even more attention in the Spotify. The track as we know it today was released by VP’s Mc Kaique at the beginning of 514830, but it was with Yoshi’s dancing, and with a few others on TikTok, she found her way to success.

    In the most famous reproductions on Twitter, Youtube and Facebook, the viral counts with more 1 million views. The hit that rocks the meme, jumped in September from the Spotify viral chart straight to the list of 200 most played songs in Brazil on the platform, also reaching the mark of 1 million reproductions. Besides Yoshi, it seems that a lot of people out there also swayed to the sound of the party in the shack.

