Party in the Barraco: how did Yoshi's meme dancing
The song announces that today there will be a party inside my shack. The strangely synchronized images reveal a famous character from the franchise Super Mario wagging his tail to the sound of VP’s Mc Kaique’s voice. The funk guy from Goiás watched the song “Today there’s going to be a party” gain a boost with Yoshi’s meme dancing.
Even if If you don’t pay attention to the latest funk releases or if you’re not a regular follower of Mario games, you’ve probably come across Yoshi’s meme dancing on social media, or even with the viral sticker on WhatsApp, in recent weeks.
The dinosaur image illustrating the meme was taken from the game Mario Super Sluggers, released on 2021 for Nintendo Wii. Yoshi with his dancing egg is one of the scenes shown on the game’s loading screens, which brings together different minigames with Mario characters. Besides Yoshi, who also appears dancing is Wario, who rehearses a kind of square.
Yoshi’s swagger in Mario Super Sluggers has always been successful, serving as a gif