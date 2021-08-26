Pakistan PM’s call to the world to bring peace to Afghanistan

Making statements in the capital Islamabad, Khan said, “The world must do its best to bring peace to Afghanistan. There has been conflict in Afghanistan for 40 years.” said.

Expressing that Afghans have struggled with difficulties so far, Khan said that the Taliban are trying to achieve an inclusive political consensus.

“NO ONE FIGHTS FOR A CORRUPTION GOVERNMENT”

Pointing out that the Taliban in Afghanistan has almost 70,000 armed forces and the Afghan army, equipped with tanks and weapons, consists of 300,000 people, Khan said, “(Afghan army) Why didn’t they fight? Because nobody fights for a corrupt government. They are supported by the West. they would never fight for a government.” He used his expressions.

Khan noted that Afghanistan broke the chains of slavery in his statement on August 16, after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

