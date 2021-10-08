efootball-will-have-a-bug-fix-update-in-late-october

The Japanese developer didn’t detail what the update will fix. In a post on Twitter, Konami only informs that the update will be focused on fixing problems that have already been reported and those that the community continues to indicate. More details about the changes were promised for the future.

Update for our users pic.twitter.com/6DffY44Os7 — eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 8, 2020

eFootball is Konami’s new bet, which replaces the longing series Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). The game was released in late September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC with a number of bugs. One of the problems in the game is the representation of the players. Messi in the release of the title (left) and Messi in the game (right) (Image: Editing/Reproduction/Konami)

As a result of the release, the game quickly became the lowest rated title on Steam, outperforming the racing simulator Flatout 3, from 2020. In the tags section on the platform, eFootball was classified as a horror and psychological horror game.

eFootball Tags on Steam (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Steam)

Another discovery that disappointed fans was the graphic quality of the football simulator. The page El Analista de Bits, which usually makes comparisons of games in different versions, revealed that eFootball runs a 792p on the PlayStation 4 base, being surpassed by the PES update 2020, released on 2020. The predecessor of eFootball achieves 1024p on the Sony console.