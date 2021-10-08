eFootball will have a bug-fix update in late October
KONAMI has announced that the first major update for FootballandFootball will be released on28 of October. Work will be focused on fixing gameplay bugs reported during release. Among the most serious problems are bizarre animations and facial expressions, errors in physics, with football players being buried on the field and the possibility of scoring goals with their hands.
The Japanese developer didn’t detail what the update will fix. In a post on Twitter, Konami only informs that the update will be focused on fixing problems that have already been reported and those that the community continues to indicate. More details about the changes were promised for the future.
Update for our users pic.twitter.com/6DffY44Os7
— eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 8, 2020
As a result of the release, the game quickly became the lowest rated title on Steam, outperforming the racing simulator Flatout 3, from 2020. In the tags section on the platform, eFootball was classified as a horror and psychological horror game.
eFootball Tags on Steam (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Steam)
Another discovery that disappointed fans was the graphic quality of the football simulator. The page El Analista de Bits, which usually makes comparisons of games in different versions, revealed that eFootball runs a 792p on the PlayStation 4 base, being surpassed by the PES update 2020, released on 2020. The predecessor of eFootball achieves 1024p on the Sony console.
eFootball has limited graphics quality on consoles (Image: Playback/Youtube/El Bit Analyst)
Source: IGN Brasil, Gamespot
