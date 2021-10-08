Volcanic activity on the Moon lasted longer than we knew
Last year, the Chinese mission Chang’e 5 brought to Earth about 1.7 kg of samples from the Moon, collected in the region of Oceanus Procellarum. This is the first material from our natural satellite that we have received since the Soviet Luna mission 724 and now an international team of scientists reveals what they discovered from the analysis of the material: the rocks are approximately 1,97 billion years old and indicate that volcanic activity on the Moon lasted longer than previously thought.
In other words, it means the rocks of the location The Chang’e 5’s landing pads are relatively young — they are 1 billion years younger than the volcanic samples collected during NASA’s Apollo and Luna missions and the Soviet Union, respectively. The age indicates that there were active volcanoes on the Moon just 2 billion years ago, a past that can also be considered recent, and the discovery is essential to understanding how other moons and planets formed.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Determining the age of the material is one of the first scientific results of the mission. “Of course, ‘young’ is relative,” explains Brad Jolliff, co-author of the sample analysis. “All the volcanic rocks collected by Apollo were older than 3 billion years, and all the impact craters whose ages were determined from the age of the samples are younger than a billion years; therefore, the Chang’e 5 samples fill a critical gap,” he explains.
This gap extended from 3 billions of years ago (when most of the samples taken by the Apollo missions formed) to about a billion years, estimated age for some impact craters. So figuring out how to fill this gap is important not only for studies of the Moon, but also for scientists to know more about other rocky planets and natural satellites in the Solar System.
They hope to break down the history of our neighborhood and have been combining these samples, studying their ages with the crater dating technique, which allows them to identify relative ages. “Planetary scientists know that the more craters there are on a surface, the older it is; the less, the younger the crater,” said Jolliff. For this method, it is necessary to have samples of the surfaces in question.
Jollif was impressed by what the samples, which were no longer than 0.3 cm, indicated to the study authors. “It’s a phenomenal result: in terms of planetary age, it’s a very accurate determination,” he explained. The age of the samples is also important because they are formed by basalt, rock that forms during volcanic eruptions.
Until then, scientists had evidence of lava flowing on the Moon for about 3 billion years, and they even hoped to find that some of the younger basalts in the lunar crust are thinner and relatively rich in heat-producing materials. However, they are still not sure how the rocks continued to melt for so long. This is a question that still needs some hypotheses that can answer it, like the tidal heat caused by the tidal force between the Earth and the Moon, which causes the Moon to expand and contract, causing heat. Anyway, this and other scenarios will still require further analysis of the samples and detailed models.
The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Science.
Source: Astronomy.com, ScienceDaily, Space.com
