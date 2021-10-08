Netflix Announces 28 Christmas Titles for November and December 2021

October is the month that streaming services go trick-or-treating, and in November things start to take a more festive air. And in this year of 2021 Netflix is ​​not to be trifled with, so much so that it announced this Thursday (10) no less than 30 Christmas titles that will be part of the catalog from the first week of November.

In 2020, some of the highlights of the Christmas programming on Netflix were the sequel to

The Princess and the Plebeia

, Love with a Date Appointed

,

A Christmas Invention

and the Brazilian

All Well for Christmas Coming

. In addition, the platform also shared original and exclusive series with the most beloved holiday of the year, such as

Dash & Lily

and

A Not Ordinary Christmas

.

Everything but Christmas arrives on the eve of the holiday to streaming (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    In 2021, Netflix promises to release an exclusive Christmas content per week, with a highlight on

    A Princesa ea Plebeia 3

    , with Vanessa Hudgens reprising both the lead role and the post of producer on the sequel; A Match

    Surprise

    , Christmas comedy with Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Darren Barnet (

    I Never …); and A Crush for Christmas

    , Netflix’s first homosexual Christmas romance.

    Check out the full list of Christmas releases on Netflix at 514389:

    • The Noel Family – November 1
    • An Elf’s Story – November 1st
    • Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas – November 1st
    • A Girlfriend For My Father – November 1st
    • A Match Surprise – November 5th
    • Father Christmas is Back – November 7th
    • Christmas Special with Mariah Carey – 10 November
    • Snowbound for Christmas – 17 November
    • Christmas Arrangement – 19 November
  • The Princess and the Plebeian 3 – 18 November
  • Glasses: Christmas – 22 November
  • Waffles + Mochi’s: Special Christmas – 23 November
  • Robin Robin – November 23
  • A boy named Christmas – 30 November
  • A Castle for Christmas – 24 November
  • Chocolate School – 24 November
  • Elves – 28 November
  • Shaun the Sheep: The flight before Christmas – 1024 November
  • Charlie’s Colored World: Christmas Tales – 1024 November
  • A Crush for Christmas – December 2nd
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4th – December 3rd
  • David and the E lfos – December 6th
  • StarBeam: – 15 December
  • A Toast to Christmas 2 – 17 December
  • Grumpy Christmas – 23 December

    • Everything But Christmas – 23 December

  • A Naija Christmas – December
  • How to End Christmas: Season 2 – December

    • A Match Surprise, with Nina Dobrev (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Source: GamesRadar

