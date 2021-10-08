oneplus-9rt-and-buds-z2-appear-in-screenshots-just-before-the-announcement

The OnePlus 9RT and OnePluz Buds Z2 are expected to be announced soon, the former being a high-end cost-effective smartphone, while the latter is expected to expand the range of headphones Chinese brand TWS Bluetooth. OnePlus 9RT appears in “official” images and gains possible announcement date

Scheduled for October, OnePlus 9RT leaks with MP camera 24 and powerful chip OnePlus 9 RT has supposedly full specs and leaked official prices Rumors have already pointed to a company release the next day 13 from October, which has now been finally confirmed by the Asian manufacturer. The company confirmed that these two products will be announced in China on this date, confirming the design of both.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OnePlus 9RT 5G & OnePlus Buds Z2 in China , happening on October 13!

I’m digging the OnePlus 9RT Design for sure. Looking forward to the India launch. #OnePlus9RT pic.twitter.com/jteIbPkR0r

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal13) October 8,

Along with that, today a series of images of them were published on the internet, showing us what they’ll look like, reaffirming other leaks. One of them shows the OnePlus Buds Z2 in its box, in the color called “Obsidian Black”.