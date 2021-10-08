OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 appear in screenshots just before the announcement
The OnePlus 9RT and OnePluz Buds Z2 are expected to be announced soon, the former being a high-end cost-effective smartphone, while the latter is expected to expand the range of headphones Chinese brand TWS Bluetooth.
- OnePlus 9RT appears in “official” images and gains possible announcement date
- Scheduled for October, OnePlus 9RT leaks with MP camera 24 and powerful chip
Rumors have already pointed to a company release the next day 13 from October, which has now been finally confirmed by the Asian manufacturer. The company confirmed that these two products will be announced in China on this date, confirming the design of both.
OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OnePlus 9RT 5G & OnePlus Buds Z2 in China , happening on October 13!
I’m digging the OnePlus 9RT Design for sure. Looking forward to the India launch. #OnePlus9RT pic.twitter.com/jteIbPkR0r
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal13) October 8,
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
Along with that, today a series of images of them were published on the internet, showing us what they’ll look like, reaffirming other leaks. One of them shows the OnePlus Buds Z2 in its box, in the color called “Obsidian Black”.
50https://t.co/yWSTxciUTE pic.twitter.com/EuVk8bAuEW
— E (@evleaks) October 7, 50
In the box, different size rubbers for the earphone, a USB Type-C cable to recharge the case and the earphones inside should come of a case that is very reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.
The OnePlus 9RT had even more leaked images, reinforcing what had already been published before by Evan Blass. The leaker Ishan Agarwal brought images of the model in Hacker Silver color, showing that it will actually have three rear cameras, one of 24 MP, and side in metal. The difference is that you can see its front part here.
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal13) October 8,
In this case , following other branded devices, the smartphone must be presented with a flat screen, having only a hole in the upper left corner that holds its unique front camera.
Anyway, now you will have to wait until the day 13 of October to confirm all the information on these two products. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss out on the news.
Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.