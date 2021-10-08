Why do cats purr?

One of the most striking characteristics of felines, whether they are domestic cats or lions, which are wild, is their purring. That sound as weird as it is comfortable can be heard, especially when cats are at ease, and if you have or have lived with a cat, you may have already wondered what is purring and why cats purr, right?

The answer, unfortunately, is not that simple. When a cat is purring, it may not always be a sign that they are happy, as it is also possible to hear the sound and feel this vibration when they are in moments of discontent, such as being examined by a veterinarian, for example.

Carlo Syracuse, professor of animal behavior at the University of Pennsylvania, says cats can too purring to show that they are vulnerable, which is called etepimeletic behavior. The expert says that there are still other theories, such as the one that suggests that the purr is the result of a “frequency that promotes the healing of soft tissue and bones in injured cats”. Other experts also believe that this is an evolutionary adaptation acquired more recently in domestic cats, as a way to encourage owners to receive protection and care from them.

Even with so many possibilities, scientists have yet to come up with a concrete answer about why cats purr and how it happens. So, you need to be careful when dealing with felines, as they can be purring both because they are harmless and vulnerable, and because they feel threatened.

Source: Popular Science

