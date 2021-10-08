why-do-cats-purr?

One of the most striking characteristics of felines, whether they are domestic cats or lions, which are wild, is their purring. That sound as weird as it is comfortable can be heard, especially when cats are at ease, and if you have or have lived with a cat, you may have already wondered what is purring and why cats purr, right?

Cats fall for the optical illusion prank just like humans, reveals study

Seven lives? Not! Cats have 7 personality traits, according to a study

Why are so many cats striped?

The answer, unfortunately, is not that simple. When a cat is purring, it may not always be a sign that they are happy, as it is also possible to hear the sound and feel this vibration when they are in moments of discontent, such as being examined by a veterinarian, for example.

Image: Reproduction/freepic.diller

Carlo Syracuse, professor of animal behavior at the University of Pennsylvania, says cats can too purring to show that they are vulnerable, which is called etepimeletic behavior. The expert says that there are still other theories, such as the one that suggests that the purr is the result of a “frequency that promotes the healing of soft tissue and bones in injured cats”. Other experts also believe that this is an evolutionary adaptation acquired more recently in domestic cats, as a way to encourage owners to receive protection and care from them.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!