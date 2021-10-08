YouTube can win exclusive podcast aggregator

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
youtube-can-win-exclusive-podcast-aggregator

YouTube appears to be planning its first platform entirely dedicated to podcasts, suggests a new job opening reported by the website Bloomberg. Still lacking in details, “YouTube Podcasts” could take the form of an exclusive content aggregator, rivaling Spotify, Deezer and the “brother” Google Podcasts.

  • Google Podcasts: How to explore the app and listen to your favorite episodes on mobile
  • Rewind YouTube Rewind is officially retired by Google
  • YouTube Music wins free plan with ads and music with the screen off

Podcasts are no longer “strangers” to YouTube, as the platform is often used to spice up the episode with a “talk show” style experience, combined audio and video. However, the service was never fully focused on the industry, and Google redirected its efforts in the industry to Google Podcasts, its official aggregator.

The “YouTube Podcasts” could have an exclusive app (Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

According to Bloomberg, the company is looking for an executive to take care of “managing the millions of podcasts that already exist on the site”. It is not known exactly where this project would be, or if it would take the form of an “arm” of YouTube like YouTube Music (music streaming) or YouTube Gaming (completely dedicated to games and abandoned in 2018).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Another Google app for podcasts

Besides, it’s still a mystery about how the streaming platform service would fit in with Google Podcasts, as their functions would be very similar. Nothing would stop the Research Giant from maintaining both platforms simultaneously, but depending on the implementation, redundancy could overshadow one of them — then it could go straight to Google’s graveyard.

Vale note that this would be Google’s fourth project in podcasts. In addition to Google Podcasts, there was the unknown Google Listen and also Google Play Podcasts, which were never properly replaced after the app was closed to make room for YouTube Music. Thus, the solution at the time could take the form of a “spiritual successor” of this whole group, as was the music streaming service in its debut.

If the project is still looking for an executive for the leadership role, then it’s likely still in the early stages of development. In the coming months, more information should come out, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this movement.

Source: Bloomberg

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of “Smell of a new car” hides carcinogens, study points out

“Smell of a new car” hides carcinogens, study points out

September 29, 2021
Photo of CT News on Podcast – Twitch suffers major data leaks and more!

CT News on Podcast – Twitch suffers major data leaks and more!

October 6, 2021
Photo of Why has China limited TikTok to 40 minutes a day for kids?

Why has China limited TikTok to 40 minutes a day for kids?

September 26, 2021
Photo of What maximum temperature reaches a processor?

What maximum temperature reaches a processor?

October 3, 2021
Back to top button