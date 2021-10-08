youtube-can-win-exclusive-podcast-aggregator

According to Bloomberg, the company is looking for an executive to take care of “managing the millions of podcasts that already exist on the site”. It is not known exactly where this project would be, or if it would take the form of an “arm” of YouTube like YouTube Music (music streaming) or YouTube Gaming (completely dedicated to games and abandoned in 2018).

Another Google app for podcasts

Besides, it’s still a mystery about how the streaming platform service would fit in with Google Podcasts, as their functions would be very similar. Nothing would stop the Research Giant from maintaining both platforms simultaneously, but depending on the implementation, redundancy could overshadow one of them — then it could go straight to Google’s graveyard.

Vale note that this would be Google’s fourth project in podcasts. In addition to Google Podcasts, there was the unknown Google Listen and also Google Play Podcasts, which were never properly replaced after the app was closed to make room for YouTube Music. Thus, the solution at the time could take the form of a “spiritual successor” of this whole group, as was the music streaming service in its debut.

If the project is still looking for an executive for the leadership role, then it’s likely still in the early stages of development. In the coming months, more information should come out, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this movement.

Source: Bloomberg