YouTube can win exclusive podcast aggregator
YouTube appears to be planning its first platform entirely dedicated to podcasts, suggests a new job opening reported by the website Bloomberg. Still lacking in details, “YouTube Podcasts” could take the form of an exclusive content aggregator, rivaling Spotify, Deezer and the “brother” Google Podcasts.
Podcasts are no longer “strangers” to YouTube, as the platform is often used to spice up the episode with a “talk show” style experience, combined audio and video. However, the service was never fully focused on the industry, and Google redirected its efforts in the industry to Google Podcasts, its official aggregator.