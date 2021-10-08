redmi-note-11-should-have-120w-charger-support

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

A good feature of the mid-end is the possibility of offering large batteries, and combined with a super fast charging, the user could count on long autonomy and short shooting time. Often the market ends up offering one thing or another.

Redmi Note 11, which will soon make room for the Redmi Note (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Also, the Redmi Note 15 Pro (or whatever whatever your name) should bring the Snapdragon 200G. It is a SoC with premium features like triple image processing sensor, and support for a screen up to 144 Hz. If all this is confirmed, along with a competent set of cameras, the model would owe little to true tops of the line.

Despite these news, the Redmi Note family 13 still has few details, and its release is unknown. But Xiaomi will certainly do so in the coming months, given its history of ads.

It is worth remembering, the company has been quick to bring its releases to Brazil. The Redmi Note family is well represented with a number of models. And the brand is expanding its operations in the national territory, with new physical stores, and increasing the diversity of products, with the launch of tablets.

Lastly, same as Redmi Note13 more advanced down 120 W power, it is good to remember that the brand has already demonstrated that it can go beyond: it has already revealed tests with the technology of 144 W. The market’s main concern overall is how the battery’s health would be affected with such fast charging. When a balance is possible, power saving mode can become a thing of the past.

Source: Weibo, Gizchina