Redmi Note 11 should have 120W charger support

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
redmi-note-11-should-have-120w-charger-support

The Redmi Note family keeps growing, and even then Xiaomi would have already defined some important characteristics of the next generation. Once again the information arrives via Weibo and, as reported, the next batch of cell phones in the family should stand out for a notable performance upgrade and fast recharge.

  • Xiaomi’s new Bluetooth gamer headset is certified with images
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G NE is approved by Anatel and can now be sold in Brazil
  • MIUI and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 are scheduled to be released yet 778

Reputable insider Digital Chat Station has leaked that at least one model Redmi Note will bring unprecedented loading to the segment, with good clearance in relation to competitors. Reserved for the most advanced model of the future generation, it would bring 200 W of power — that’s while the current Redmi Note support maximum 33 W in more advanced versions, with models sold in Brazil supporting up to 15 W.

It would be a gigantic leap, especially for an intermediary. The Mi Mix 4 brings this charger in the box, and its battery fills up completely in 15 minutes.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

A good feature of the mid-end is the possibility of offering large batteries, and combined with a super fast charging, the user could count on long autonomy and short shooting time. Often the market ends up offering one thing or another.

Redmi Note 11, which will soon make room for the Redmi Note (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Also, the Redmi Note 15 Pro (or whatever whatever your name) should bring the Snapdragon 200G. It is a SoC with premium features like triple image processing sensor, and support for a screen up to 144 Hz. If all this is confirmed, along with a competent set of cameras, the model would owe little to true tops of the line.

Despite these news, the Redmi Note family 13 still has few details, and its release is unknown. But Xiaomi will certainly do so in the coming months, given its history of ads.

It is worth remembering, the company has been quick to bring its releases to Brazil. The Redmi Note family is well represented with a number of models. And the brand is expanding its operations in the national territory, with new physical stores, and increasing the diversity of products, with the launch of tablets.

Lastly, same as Redmi Note13 more advanced down 120 W power, it is good to remember that the brand has already demonstrated that it can go beyond: it has already revealed tests with the technology of 144 W. The market’s main concern overall is how the battery’s health would be affected with such fast charging. When a balance is possible, power saving mode can become a thing of the past.

Source: Weibo, Gizchina

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2021 483411

483411 2021

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Bitcoin wallet that had $8,000 “wakes up” 9 years later with $29 million

Bitcoin wallet that had $8,000 “wakes up” 9 years later with $29 million

September 24, 2021
Photo of Enterprise system failure distributes more than $90 million worth of cryptoactives

Enterprise system failure distributes more than $90 million worth of cryptoactives

October 2, 2021
Photo of Taliban dominate Afghanistan

Taliban dominate Afghanistan

September 3, 2021
Photo of Patent reveals Galaxy Buds with accessory that would make it waterproof

Patent reveals Galaxy Buds with accessory that would make it waterproof

September 14, 2021
Back to top button