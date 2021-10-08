Redmi Note 11 should have 120W charger support
The Redmi Note family keeps growing, and even then Xiaomi would have already defined some important characteristics of the next generation. Once again the information arrives via Weibo and, as reported, the next batch of cell phones in the family should stand out for a notable performance upgrade and fast recharge.
Reputable insider Digital Chat Station has leaked that at least one model Redmi Note will bring unprecedented loading to the segment, with good clearance in relation to competitors. Reserved for the most advanced model of the future generation, it would bring 200 W of power — that’s while the current Redmi Note support maximum 33 W in more advanced versions, with models sold in Brazil supporting up to 15 W.
It would be a gigantic leap, especially for an intermediary. The Mi Mix 4 brings this charger in the box, and its battery fills up completely in 15 minutes.
