apple-may-launch-airpods-pro-2-in-late-2022-with-exercise-sensor

With Apple’s October special event just weeks away with a focus on Macs and perhaps the announcement of the third-gen AirPods, more info on the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro generation come up indicating that we’re still far from launch.

A new forecast of the release time of the new AirPods Pro was revealed by the LeaksApplePro Twitter account, pointing out that the future Apple headphones model is not expected to arrive until the third quarter of 2022. In other words: it is possible that the model will be announced only during the second half of next year.

Apple’s decision aims not to compromise the profits of the AirPods Pro 2, once the launch with a few months of difference would cause many users to end up giving preference to the AirPods 3 for being cheaper.

