apple-may-launch-airpods-pro-2-in-late-2022-with-exercise-sensor

October 8, 2021
With Apple’s October special event just weeks away with a focus on Macs and perhaps the announcement of the third-gen AirPods, more info on the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro generation come up indicating that we’re still far from launch.

A new forecast of the release time of the new AirPods Pro was revealed by the LeaksApplePro Twitter account, pointing out that the future Apple headphones model is not expected to arrive until the third quarter of 2022. In other words: it is possible that the model will be announced only during the second half of next year.

Apple’s decision aims not to compromise the profits of the AirPods Pro 2, once the launch with a few months of difference would cause many users to end up giving preference to the AirPods 3 for being cheaper.

What to expect from AirPods Pro 2

(Image: Ivo/ Canaltech)

So far rumors point that the next generation of AirPods Pro should keep the same US$ price 34 from the current version, but offering improvements in battery and noise cancellation, as well as a richer, crisper sound.

Although we still hope that Apple will decide to keep the current generation design with rods shorts, a rumor earlier this year indicated that Apple could release the AirPods Pro 2 without rods, resulting in a look similar to Beats Studio Buds.

Finally, we know Apple works in an integrated physical activity sensor to the headset, which would provide even more accurate measurements in conjunction with the Apple Watch.

Source: LeaksApplePro

