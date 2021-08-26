venus williams: venus williams follows sister serena out of us open, venus williams follows sister serena out of us open

venus williams: venus williams follows sister serena out of us open, venus williams follows sister serena out of us open

Washington

Former world number one tennis player Serena Williams has been on the list of players to be ruled out of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, due to a hamstring injury. After him, apart from his sister Venus Williams, Sophia Kenin has also withdrawn her name.

Serena has not played in a tournament since she injured her right leg during the first set of her first round match at Wimbledon in June. American player Serena, who will turn 40 next month, informed about her withdrawal from the US Open through social media.

Former world number one men’s players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have already pulled out of the tournament starting next Monday in Flushing Meadows. The draw of the tournament will take place on Thursday. Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. Only Margaret Court (24) has more Grand Slam titles than her. Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic have the most 20 singles titles in the men’s section.

Venus tweeted and wrote, ‘I am very disappointed. I am suffering from foot problem for some time and I am not able to work properly. Meanwhile, Kenin also tweeted saying that she will not be able to participate in the US Open due to being Corona positive.

Kenin tweeted, “Luckily I got the vaccine, due to which I have mild symptoms. However, I am still infected with it and will not be able to participate in next week’s US Open.