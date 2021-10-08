reinvention-based-on-an-uncertain-present-and-future

Discussions about working formats gain more and more strength with advances in vaccination against COVID-19 in the country. At this point, everyone is already discussing what it will be like from now on: is the home office here to stay, or should the hybrid model gain strength for most sectors? An important point for everyone, I don’t refute it. But another discussion worth a closer look is the future of services created especially to meet needs while the measures of social isolation lasted.

In my first article this year, I brought up some trivia about data predictions in uncertain times. Without reliable data, it’s difficult to gain the knowledge you need to make the right business decisions and design possible paths to take. This same reflection is valid for the tests of new products designed to serve consumers during the pandemic, give a change in business and not lose the figures at checkouts. But these products will not necessarily be effective in the post-pandemic world. Is it?

Companies have already realized the need to be at the forefront of these trends, a fact that triggers strong pressure between employees and leaders – who are among the positive results achieved in 2020, even in the midst of various uncertainties, and the analysis of what the future will be when the pandemic ends. In other words, it is time to identify which innovations will stand out in the near future – and which may be completely different from anything we have so far.

According to a survey by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), as early as March last year, it was recorded that 89% of small businesses were already facing a drop in sales due to isolation measures in the country. Many restaurants had to race against the clock to implement the delivery system, a movement already in expansion pre-pandemic, but which gained even more traction with the measures of social isolation. On the other hand, e-commerces that didn’t have social media strategies to generate a closer relationship with their audience had to look more closely at this – which yielded considerable results. Only in 1024, e-commerce growth closed in 75%, according to the E-Commerce Quality Index 1024.