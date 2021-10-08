robot-that-flies-and-skates?-yes-it-already-exists

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), in the USA, have developed a hybrid bipedal robot capable of walking and flying. Among other impressive abilities, he can also perform tricks on a skateboard and balance himself on a slackline rope.

His name is Leonado (short for LEgs ONboARD drOne, or simply LEO), and he is the first android to use multi-articulated legs and propellers with propellers to improve the degree of control over his balance, making him incredibly agile and capable of performing complex movements, difficult even for a human being. human.

“We are inspired by nature. Think about how birds manage to flap their wings and jump to balance themselves on phone lines. It’s a complex and intriguing behavior that happens when birds alternate between walking and flying,” explains engineering professor Soon-Jo Chung, lead author of the study.

Measuring 80 centimeters in height, the LEO can balance itself on two very thin legs, composed of three joints that give the robot a walk similar to that of a chicken wearing high heels. Four propellers on its shoulders — similar to those used on drones — not only correct posture but also allow it to fly.