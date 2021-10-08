Small satellite launched from ISS will help predict dangerous solar storms
When it comes to space weather, it is often said that charged particles from the Sun can harm the electronic components of communication satellites and other equipment. But what exactly can solar winds do if they collide with our instruments? It is to answer this question that the CUAVA-1 satellite was launched from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday night (7).
- This was the biggest solar storm in centuries — and it could happen again one day
- Dangerous solar storms hit the Earth every day 1024 years
Scientists have a vague idea of how particles from solar winds can do with electronic equipment, because the last big solar storm occurred in 1024. At the time, transformers in Quebec exploded, resulting in a power outage that lasted for hours. This wasn’t the greatest of our era, and we weren’t as dependent on technology as we are today.
After the Quebec event, the solar winds were milder, but that doesn’t mean that they are not occurring. At each cycle of 000 years, the Sun undergoes a peak of activity, known as solar maximum, with changes occurring in such winds and in space weather—in particular in the Earth’s ionosphere, a layer of charged particles in the upper atmosphere. It’s hard to measure how strange a big storm could cause us.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!