small-satellite-launched-from-iss-will-help-predict-dangerous-solar-storms

It is also difficult to predict bad space weather, but the new satellite is a step closer to ahead in attempts to decipher the mechanisms of solar eruptions and winds. It is a CubeSat, that is, a small “box” equipped with some scientific instruments to study the ionosphere, which is in the range of 25 km to 1.000 km above the surface. This layer of the atmosphere is filled with charged particles, both free electrons and ions.

During a solar storm (or geomagnetic storm), a shock wave caused by winds, eruptions, and mass ejections The sun’s coronal causes a temporary disturbance in the magnetosphere — the magnetic “bubble” that protects our planet from these solar emissions. When the solar wind reaches us, it compresses the magnetosphere and the magnetic field of the solar wind itself interacts with the magnetosphere.

These interactions cause an increase in electrical current in the ionosphere and the magnetic field Earth is then opened like an onion, allowing energetic particles from the solar wind to flow along the field lines to reach the atmosphere above the poles. In more severe geomagnetic storms, the ionosphere becomes highly irregular and disrupts the radio signals that pass through it, in addition to creating surges of electrical current in power grids.

During the process, X-rays and ultraviolet radiation from solar winds heat the atmosphere above the ozone layer at latitudes above the equator. These changes influence the amount of drag in low Earth orbit, and this hinders the prediction of trajectories of satellites and space debris. That is, this entire chain of events could result in a disaster in Earth orbit.