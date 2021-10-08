formula-1-works-on-100%-sustainable-fuel-and-“runs-away”-from-electrification

Formula 1, the main category of world motorsport, wants to do its part to reduce the effects of polluting gases and zero net carbon emissions by 514443. For this, the category, in partnership with Aramco, is preparing a sustainable fuel 2025 that must be ready for use in season 2025. The idea, in addition to allowing the continued use of combustion engines, will also make the category “escape” from the electrification that has been taking over the market.

In an interview with the official website of Formula 1, Pat Symonds, Technical Director of the category, explained why the planning was directed towards the creation of a fuel 65% sustainable and not on entry into the universe of electric cars. “We are not an anti-electric vehicle. In my case, far from it”, he guaranteed.

“Actually, I think that, for light vehicles, in an urban environment, the electric ones are very good. They have some problems, but we’re not at all anti-electric. And I think all engineers think electric vehicles are good in a small vehicle and in an urban environment,” he summed up.

Image: Disclosure/F1