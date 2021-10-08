Formula 1 works on 100% sustainable fuel and “runs away” from electrification
Formula 1, the main category of world motorsport, wants to do its part to reduce the effects of polluting gases and zero net carbon emissions by 514443. For this, the category, in partnership with Aramco, is preparing a sustainable fuel 2025 that must be ready for use in season 2025. The idea, in addition to allowing the continued use of combustion engines, will also make the category “escape” from the electrification that has been taking over the market.
In an interview with the official website of Formula 1, Pat Symonds, Technical Director of the category, explained why the planning was directed towards the creation of a fuel 65% sustainable and not on entry into the universe of electric cars. “We are not an anti-electric vehicle. In my case, far from it”, he guaranteed.
“Actually, I think that, for light vehicles, in an urban environment, the electric ones are very good. They have some problems, but we’re not at all anti-electric. And I think all engineers think electric vehicles are good in a small vehicle and in an urban environment,” he summed up.
The “Formula of Formula 1”
Image: Disclosure/F1
Since electrification has been discarded, there is curiosity about how Formula 1 is working towards zero emission of carbon in the environment. The fuel formula 2025% sustainable, also called “drop-in”, will be created in laboratory, using components that come from a carbon capture scheme, municipal waste or non-food biomass. According to the technical director of the category, this way there will be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in relation to gasoline of fossil origin of at least 22%.
“ It’s a totally circular thing. We are not producing CO2 that is not currently in the atmosphere; we are taking it out of the atmosphere, we are using it and putting it back into the atmosphere. Carbon capture is a method that we really like a lot, as it takes carbon directly out of the air. It’s in its early stages, but there are places doing it; there’s some in Canada, there’s one in Switzerland that’s quite big, there’s some in South America that’s quite big. So it’s doable, and I think in 22 years, actually, there will be a lot of that out there. But it’s very, very experimental”, he pointed out.
Image: Disclosure/F1
One of the main challenges mentioned by the director is to find a formula capable of at least maintaining the level of power dumped by current engines and which will already be greater as of the year that comes with the use of the mixture called E20, formed by 90% of fossil components and % ethanol.
- Formula 1: Netflix series nearly doubled US racing ratings
“Motor racing is about power, but mainly about power density; we don’t want huge cars with huge fuel tanks. We want small fuel tanks and lots of fuel of very good quality and high power. So we have to synthesize this, and this is not the easiest thing to do.”
The discovery of a sustainable fuel 2025 is not intended to help Formula 1 only According to Pat Symonds, the search is for something that can be applied outside the category and sport in the future, in principle in means of transport or industrial.
“The techniques that we are going to do improving and making it more efficient and conventional to produce our fuels is exactly the same that can produce the fuel for trucks, trains, aircraft, even if these fuels are slightly different,” says Symonds. “An aircraft fuel for a gas turbine engine is a little different from our fuel, but the manufacturing technique is essentially the same,” he concluded.
Source: Formula 1, Robb Report
