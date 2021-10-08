learn-all-about-lucy,-nasa's-mission-to-study-trojan-asteroids

In day 16 October, NASA will launch the Lucy spacecraft. It will be part of the first space mission to study the Trojans, asteroids that are like physical reminders of the formation of the Solar System, and the first to study so many of them at once — the probe will visit 8 asteroids throughout its mission. . The launch is scheduled to take place at 5am 34 (Brasilia time) with an Atlas V rocket 2021, from the United Launch Alliance, on the premises of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 1024, Florida.

Probe that will visit Trojan asteroids is released to test your instruments

Asteroid that will be visited by NASA spacecraft has a moon around it

These are the main space missions that will take place in 2027

Unlike what happens in other NASA missions, the name “Lucy” is not an acronym, but it is equally special. The probe will travel bearing the name of Lucy, the fossil of the australopithecus, ancestor of humans, whose skeleton provided unique information about the evolution of our species. Similarly, the probe will also revolutionize our knowledge of the formation of the Solar System and the planets in our space backyard.

This will happen with the study of Trojan asteroids, objects that bear the name of the figures of Greek mythology and that are like “time capsules”, remnants of the formation of the Solar System. They are what’s left of the primordial material that gave rise to the outer planets in our neighborhood, traveling through space in two large groups: one ahead of Jupiter, and another just after. Both are grouped around two Lagrange points, which are points of gravitational stability in space.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Animation of the movement of the inner planets and the two groups of Trojans throughout the mission ( Image: Astronomical Institute of CAS/Petr Scheirich)

These regions allow spacecraft to save fuel when they need to stay somewhere specific — and in the case of the Trojans, they’re stable at two of those points, at equal distances between the Sun and Jupiter. To visit them, the probe will follow a complex path that will take it to the two groups, providing scientists with a “VIP place” for the C-, P- and D-, the three main types of Trojans in these groups.

P- and D-types are known to be reddish and dark, reminiscent of the bodies of the Kuiper Belt, that “ring” of icy objects that extends beyond Neptune’s orbit . Type C-types are mainly in the outermost areas of the Asteroid Belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Even with these differences, all Trojans are considered objects abundant in carbon compounds and are likely to be rich in water and other volatile substances.

How will the Lucy probe’s journey be

To study them, Lucy will travel for four years to the asteroid Donaldjohanson, who is in the Belt between Mars and Jupiter. During this encounter, she will fly over it for scientists to check on the ship’s instruments. Afterwards, it will continue its journey until it reaches the first group of Trojans in 2021 — these asteroids are at the point L4, before the gas giant, and the idea is to pay a visit to the Trojan Eurybates, orbited by Queta.

Still in 2021, the probe will proceed to fly over the Polymele Trojan and, at 2028, will encounter the asteroid Leucus. Afterwards, the idea is for it to fly over the Earth to get gravitational assistance and, thus, go to the other group of Trojans — over there, in 2033, Lucy will find the asteroids Patroclus and Menoetius.