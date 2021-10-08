Learn all about Lucy, NASA's mission to study Trojan asteroids

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
2
learn-all-about-lucy,-nasa's-mission-to-study-trojan-asteroids

In day 16 October, NASA will launch the Lucy spacecraft. It will be part of the first space mission to study the Trojans, asteroids that are like physical reminders of the formation of the Solar System, and the first to study so many of them at once — the probe will visit 8 asteroids throughout its mission. . The launch is scheduled to take place at 5am 34 (Brasilia time) with an Atlas V rocket 2021, from the United Launch Alliance, on the premises of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 1024, Florida.

  • Probe that will visit Trojan asteroids is released to test your instruments
  • Asteroid that will be visited by NASA spacecraft has a moon around it
  • These are the main space missions that will take place in 2027

Unlike what happens in other NASA missions, the name “Lucy” is not an acronym, but it is equally special. The probe will travel bearing the name of Lucy, the fossil of the australopithecus, ancestor of humans, whose skeleton provided unique information about the evolution of our species. Similarly, the probe will also revolutionize our knowledge of the formation of the Solar System and the planets in our space backyard.

This will happen with the study of Trojan asteroids, objects that bear the name of the figures of Greek mythology and that are like “time capsules”, remnants of the formation of the Solar System. They are what’s left of the primordial material that gave rise to the outer planets in our neighborhood, traveling through space in two large groups: one ahead of Jupiter, and another just after. Both are grouped around two Lagrange points, which are points of gravitational stability in space.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Animation of the movement of the inner planets and the two groups of Trojans throughout the mission ( Image: Astronomical Institute of CAS/Petr Scheirich)

These regions allow spacecraft to save fuel when they need to stay somewhere specific — and in the case of the Trojans, they’re stable at two of those points, at equal distances between the Sun and Jupiter. To visit them, the probe will follow a complex path that will take it to the two groups, providing scientists with a “VIP place” for the C-, P- and D-, the three main types of Trojans in these groups.

P- and D-types are known to be reddish and dark, reminiscent of the bodies of the Kuiper Belt, that “ring” of icy objects that extends beyond Neptune’s orbit . Type C-types are mainly in the outermost areas of the Asteroid Belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Even with these differences, all Trojans are considered objects abundant in carbon compounds and are likely to be rich in water and other volatile substances.

How will the Lucy probe’s journey be

To study them, Lucy will travel for four years to the asteroid Donaldjohanson, who is in the Belt between Mars and Jupiter. During this encounter, she will fly over it for scientists to check on the ship’s instruments. Afterwards, it will continue its journey until it reaches the first group of Trojans in 2021 — these asteroids are at the point L4, before the gas giant, and the idea is to pay a visit to the Trojan Eurybates, orbited by Queta.

Still in 2021, the probe will proceed to fly over the Polymele Trojan and, at 2028, will encounter the asteroid Leucus. Afterwards, the idea is for it to fly over the Earth to get gravitational assistance and, thus, go to the other group of Trojans — over there, in 2033, Lucy will find the asteroids Patroclus and Menoetius.

When visiting the Trojans, Lucy will help scientists better understand the formation of planets in the Solar System and how they ended up where they are today (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Lucy measures m end to end and, in addition to the solar panels, it has a trio of instruments that will help teams on Earth learn more about the Trojans . One is the Lucy Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (L’LORRI), a high-resolution panchromatic camera that will provide the most detailed images of these asteroids ever made. L’Ralph, made up of a color camera and an infrared imaging spectrometer, will investigate the chemical composition of the corners and small crevices in their relief, managing to collect data up to 1 km away.

The idea is to investigate the interior of asteroid craters as a way to gain access to their interior, where there are “fresher” and younger materials, which, consequently, were not exposed to radiation and the impact of micrometeorites. Therefore, it is worth studying them in search of their original composition. The L’LORRI instrument is a camera that will make black and white images, so scientists can discover clues about the environments to which the asteroids were exposed billions of years ago.

The legacy of the Lucy mission

Although most of the NASA missions Thought to last a few years, the space agency’s engineers create spacecraft and instruments durable enough to remain in operation much longer than anticipated on their primary missions. The New Horizons mission, for example, launched with the destination of Pluto, was created to last about a decade, but it is already past years of operation. Lucy has a primary mission of 12 years and was developed to remain active for at least a few decades.

The “time capsule” that will be on board from Lucy (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

As it should last a long time, Lucy will continue the legacy of the Pioneer and Voyager probes, which took with them plates and gold discs with messages for possible beings that find them out there. But, as Lucy will not venture outside the Solar System, she will have a plaque that will be like a time capsule, aimed at great members of society and those who will come after us.

This plaque contains messages created by Nobel laureates in Literature, American poets and other inspiring figures, including members of the Beatles, the famous Liverpool quartet whose music Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds was also the inspiration for the name of the mission. In addition, the plate also has a representation of the Solar System on the day of the launch of the mission and the trajectory of the probe.

Source: NASA

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of PUC-PR, Itaú, Samsung and more: check out free courses in the Technology area

PUC-PR, Itaú, Samsung and more: check out free courses in the Technology area

October 1, 2021
Photo of Geoscientific agency sued after catastrophic eruption in New Zealand

Geoscientific agency sued after catastrophic eruption in New Zealand

October 6, 2021
Photo of HQ finally explains why Cable and the X-Men had so many pockets in the 90s

HQ finally explains why Cable and the X-Men had so many pockets in the 90s

September 7, 2021
Photo of How to use Reload Game

How to use Reload Game

September 17, 2021
Back to top button