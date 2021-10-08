scientists-develop-smart-microscope-slide-that-detects-cancer

When detecting biological material under the modern microscope, a strict protocol must be followed. The sample needs to be collected, prepared, sectioned and stained. And in case of disease, tissue “staining” can change the properties of the sample and lead to misdiagnosis. It was with this in mind that scientists at Australia’s La Trobe University have developed a new glass slide that may be more accurate in detecting cancer.

The team was able to provide color visualizations of cells and almost invisible and almost always transparent biological structures, without the help of dyes, such as hematoxylin and eosin. To do this, the researchers modified the surface of conventional microscope slides, allowing them to translate very small changes related to the material’s electrical fields into striking color contrasts.

Initially, the scientists tested the tool , which was named NanoMslide, to diagnose early-stage breast cancer. The tests were conducted on mouse and human tissue, with the slide allowing researchers to easily distinguish cancer cells from normal and healthy tissue.