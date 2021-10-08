nasa-and-22-other-agencies-present-plan-to-resist-climate-change

As part of the US government’s efforts to tackle climate change, NASA released, on Thursday (7), a climate action plan. The objective is, in addition to avoiding the effects of global warming in its ongoing work and future missions, to ensure the adaptation of the space agency’s facilities and research and provide climate data to the population.

The increasingly intense weather events have generated a great cost for many US federal agencies to carry out maintenance and repair work at their facilities, in addition to the health and safety of their employees. Through climate resilience and adaptation planning, proposed by President Joe Biden, NASA and others 22 major agencies in the country prepare their action plans that focus on the most obvious risks and vulnerabilities.

(Image: Playback/V) Space agency administrator Bill Nelson explained that NASA is one of the few federal agencies to conduct climate research and provide key data to governments, in addition, of course, of exploring space. "NASA is committed to safeguarding our mission for decades to come and, through the data we provide the world, we will help other agencies to do the same," added Nelson.

In May of this year, the NASA announced a new version of the Earth Observatory, the Earth System Observatory, which provides research data related to several areas. The platform includes information such as solar activity, sea level rise, ozone layer conditions and even changes in the ice covering the Earth. Even so, the agency needs to be prepared for the effects of climate change that are already appearing around the world.