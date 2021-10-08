NASA and 22 other agencies present plan to resist climate change
As part of the US government’s efforts to tackle climate change, NASA released, on Thursday (7), a climate action plan. The objective is, in addition to avoiding the effects of global warming in its ongoing work and future missions, to ensure the adaptation of the space agency’s facilities and research and provide climate data to the population.
The increasingly intense weather events have generated a great cost for many US federal agencies to carry out maintenance and repair work at their facilities, in addition to the health and safety of their employees. Through climate resilience and adaptation planning, proposed by President Joe Biden, NASA and others 22 major agencies in the country prepare their action plans that focus on the most obvious risks and vulnerabilities.
Space agency administrator Bill Nelson explained that NASA is one of the few federal agencies to conduct climate research and provide key data to governments, in addition, of course, of exploring space. "NASA is committed to safeguarding our mission for decades to come and, through the data we provide the world, we will help other agencies to do the same," added Nelson.
In May of this year, the NASA announced a new version of the Earth Observatory, the Earth System Observatory, which provides research data related to several areas. The platform includes information such as solar activity, sea level rise, ozone layer conditions and even changes in the ice covering the Earth. Even so, the agency needs to be prepared for the effects of climate change that are already appearing around the world.
At 23 agencies have submitted their respective plans for a review, which will be carried out by the National Climate Task Force, the Federal Sustainability Directorate of the White House Environmental Quality Council and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Upon approval, the agencies will commit to incorporating their climate resilience and adaptation proposals into all of their facilities.
NASA’s strategic priorities are: securing access to space; integration and adaptation to the climate in accordance with the agency’s master plans; integrating climate change into risk analysis and planning; updating climate models to understand possible threats and vulnerabilities; and, finally, the advance of researches that reduce the impact of aviation on the climate.
The plans presented by the agencies will be open for public comment until the next November 6th, starting from the Regulations portal.
Source: NASA
