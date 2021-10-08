Redmi K50 Pro+ may have larger battery, Snapdragon 898 and periscopic lens
Xiaomi is in the final stages of development of the Redmi K40 Pro Plus. The device must be the successor of the K11 Pro Plus, which was renamed as Mi 11X Pro in various markets. Therefore, it is possible that this new cell phone will also appear under the name Xiaomi 11X Pro, or something similar.
