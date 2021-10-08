what-is-notion-and-how-it-works

Notion (Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) is an application focused on organizing tasks. Working very similarly to Trello, the platform is ideal for personal use and for managing teams, as it allows you to create notes and collaborative files.

Although it has subscription plans, the free version of Notion is quite complete and meets the needs of a common user. This does not apply, however, to those who intend to use the app in the corporate environment. In this case, the limitations can make the use a bit plastered.

Currently, it is possible to contract the monthly plan for R$ 15,90 or the annual plan, which costs R$ 62,20. The application is available for Android and iOS, in addition to having a version for the web and for macOS and Windows systems.

How the Notion works

Step 1: access Notion and, with an account logged in, select the menu of three dashes at the top of the screen. With that, a side tab with some standard files will be displayed. To create a new page in the app, click on “Add page”. You can use pages to organize tasks and notes by theme. Access the Notion and enter the menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Now, choose a name for the file and, at the bottom of the screen, click on “Choose template” to select a format.

Customize the created page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Even with strong competitors like Trello, Notion is chosen by many people and this is One of the reasons. The formats offered by the program are numerous and, without a doubt, provide more dynamism and control to the user. You can create tables, workboards, lists, calendars, timelines and more. Among the options, choose the one you prefer.

Choose the file format. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Another strength of the app is the extensive customization. To edit the appearance of the file, use the commands “Add icon” to add an emoji, “Add cover” to insert a cover and “Add comment” to write a comment/description.

Edit the appearance of the page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 5: You can add text normally or use Notion elements. To view them, click on the “+” button. Add elements to the text . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 6: By the way, if you have written a text and want to convert it to the available formats, just select it, click the next button and choose one of the options. Transform the structure of the text already created. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 7: It is also possible to insert images with the landscape icon, as well as mentioning people added to the file , other pages and dates. To do so, use the symbol “@”. Mention people, others pages and dates. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 8: the user can also add comments to the document through the dialog icon. Add comments. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 9: In addition, the app even offers different colors for the text. Change the colors of the text. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 12: if you intend to add links to the file, It’s important to know that Notion previews added pages. Just paste the web address into the text field and click “Create bookmark”. Add links with preview. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)