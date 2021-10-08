cosmic-“bubbles”-that-should-be-empty-seem-to-receive-matter;-understand

Most of the universe consists of large “voids”, large-scale spaces where there are no galaxies or gas filaments. Although there is no total vacuum in the universe, these regions are of very low density, that is, they have minute amounts of particles here and there. However, scientists have discovered that, at times, matter can pass through these voids — and this has big implications. the universe at the beginning of the Big Bang?

Here’s how the universe “lost” the chance to generate life right after the Big Bang

)

Study reveals details about the first microsecond after the Big Bang

Cosmic voids are huge structures and difficult to study, precisely because there is not much to observe. But understanding them is essential for cosmological models that explain and simulate the initial conditions of the universe just after the Big Bang. For example, astronomers know that the universe is expanding, and that it was once much smaller. When simulating a much more compact universe, voids still appear, but in the form of low density regions.

Thus, astronomers and physicists well accept the hypothesis of a universe that has expanded and , in the denser regions, matter came together through gravity to form the first galaxies. On the other hand, cosmic voids are like “fossils” of less dense regions generated in the primordial phases of the universe. With low density, little matter emerged, and little—or almost nothing—happened in these areas. This is interesting, because these regions would be “untouchable” by chemical processes of matter interactions, which usually release energy.