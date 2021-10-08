Cosmic “bubbles” that should be empty seem to receive matter; understand
Most of the universe consists of large “voids”, large-scale spaces where there are no galaxies or gas filaments. Although there is no total vacuum in the universe, these regions are of very low density, that is, they have minute amounts of particles here and there. However, scientists have discovered that, at times, matter can pass through these voids — and this has big implications. the universe at the beginning of the Big Bang?
Cosmic voids are huge structures and difficult to study, precisely because there is not much to observe. But understanding them is essential for cosmological models that explain and simulate the initial conditions of the universe just after the Big Bang. For example, astronomers know that the universe is expanding, and that it was once much smaller. When simulating a much more compact universe, voids still appear, but in the form of low density regions.
Thus, astronomers and physicists well accept the hypothesis of a universe that has expanded and , in the denser regions, matter came together through gravity to form the first galaxies. On the other hand, cosmic voids are like “fossils” of less dense regions generated in the primordial phases of the universe. With low density, little matter emerged, and little—or almost nothing—happened in these areas. This is interesting, because these regions would be “untouchable” by chemical processes of matter interactions, which usually release energy.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Then, the voids expanded with the universe, increasing its volume and losing even more its matter, because it would escape through its Limits. Think of a big, voluminous soap scum—if you look at it closely, you’ll notice that it’s made up of empty bubbles and very fine filaments of matter, which mark the boundaries of these bubbles. If this foam grew in size without any additional soap, you would have bigger and bigger empty bubbles and the filaments would be “pushed” by them. In the universe, as the cosmos expanded, the bubbles pushed matter between them, causing these filaments to become denser (because matter is squeezed into a smaller space). This would be the origin of the galaxy clusters and the filaments of the great cosmic web. Well, at least that’s the astrophysicists’ currently favorite version, but the new study could change that understanding. According to the new study, done through complex and robust cosmological simulations, the Voids also experience mass flows throughout the history of the universe. The researchers found that, on average, % of the void mass is added from super-dense regions, with some cases reaching values above 35% of the mass. Remember that there is no total vacuum in the universe? Yes, the voids are of very low density because they are very large and the matter is scattered in these spaces, but more than half of the mass that enters the bubbles remains there for approximately billions of years.
