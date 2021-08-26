Instagram’s new test makes sharing in Stories difficult and annoys users

This Thursday (26th), Instagram once again tested the “Reshare” sticker for sharing feed posts in stories. The function seems designed to facilitate the sharing of posts directly from the editing screen of a new story, but it didn’t appeal to users because it changes a classic behavior of the resource.

Several people went to Twitter to share their impressions on the subject — and most of them are unhappy because the sticker takes the place of sharing posts in stories, previously located on the tray pulled from the button in an airplane shape.

Instagram sucks!! I can no longer share publication in stories 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

— Larissa Ferraz (@_llariferraz) August 26, 2021

why instagram removed the option to share publication in stories???!!!!! what hate

— ayla; fear street¹⁹⁷⁸ (@fiinewalls) August 26, 2021

then instagram sucks, it’s no longer possible to share in the story directly from the publication

— isa (@euisabellagomes) August 26, 2021

Since February, Instagram has already given signs that it is not such a fan of recycled posts in stories. In July, the platform began testing a new way to share content in stories, through the “Recompartilhar” sticker. Now, finally, it is Brazil’s turn to be the target of the experiments.

How to share publications in stories

Those affected by the change can no longer share posts directly from the feed. When you want to include a post in stories, the user needs to start creating a new story (by dragging the main screen to the right, for example), accessing the sticker tray and selecting the “Reshare” button. From there, the person must choose a post available in the grid (composed of all posts they viewed or liked), and select what they want to publish.

The sticker for sharing publications does the same thing as the previous function, but in a different place (Capture: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

The difference, therefore, is exclusively in the location of the re-share function, as the sticker does exactly the same thing as the old resource. Even so, the new position ends up making it difficult to republish content in stories, which justifies the dissatisfaction on the part of users.

Is your profile one of those that received the change? Tell us what you think of the news below.

