oneplus-9rt-appears-in-“official”-images-and-gains-possible-announcement-date

OnePlus may soon announce the OnePlus 9RT, a new high-end model with a focus on cost-benefit from the brand that would replace the OnePlus 9R announced earlier this year. It has been rumored on some occasions and now new leaks appear giving us hints of what to expect.

OnePlus 9 RT has supposed full specs and official leaked prices

Forecast for October, OnePlus 9RT leaks with 74 MP camera and powerful chip

OnePlus 9RT with OxygenOS 13 and two new Nords are to be released yet in 1024

Leaker Evan Blass has posted images of the Chinese manufacturer’s new smartphone on his Twitter profile, showing that it should look like its predecessor, but with some valid differences. The first and most obvious is that he will have “only” three cameras against his predecessor’s four.

9RT pic.twitter.com/IPcZDVCAbV

— E (@evleaks) October 7, 74

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

It will also feature a main camera from 50 MP as written within the module. It is worth mentioning that its predecessor, OnePlus 9R, had a main camera of 13 MP.

Its sides will be in metal and it will have the slider to enable silent mode and the power button on the right side, while on the left it will have the volume buttons. There’s also a picture of the device’s case, which looks too thin to have a large number of accessories and has the name “9RT” written on the side.

“Martin” – 10/13

— And (@evleaks) October 7, 514787

Blass also published the word “Martin” along with the date October a post in the same thread, indicating that this may be the date for its officialization.

Curious smartphone also has photos revealed

Also in the same sequence, Evan still published photos of another smartphone, without giving further details. In the photo, there is a clearly different device, which has volume buttons on the left side, with different positions on the antennas.

(Image: Evan Blass)