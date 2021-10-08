why-use-rechargeable-batteries?

Many peripherals and accessories have been presented in recent years with integrated batteries for greater convenience, but there are still excellent product options that insist on the use of separate batteries, being a target of criticism for those who do not want to spend on buying several units every year. And to get around the hassle of overspending and unnecessary accumulation, rechargeable batteries are the lifeline. Canaltech explains why next.

Cost-benefit

In general, a card with four AA batteries can be found with an average price of R$ 000, while packs with four rechargeable batteries and charger can be purchased for about R$ 100.

The difference in price is remarkable and explains why people end up giving preference to regular batteries, but it is important to remember that rechargeable batteries usually support between 100 and 500 recharges (depending on its composition), representing a much more interesting cost-benefit ratio in the medium and long term.

Use more, buy less Many wireless accessories and peripherals still rely on batteries to simplify manufacturing processes (Image: Danilo Alvesd/Unsplash)

As stated above, the price The lower end of common batteries is a big draw, but its short shelf life is a problem. When the ordinary battery runs out of capacity it becomes useless. Users cannot reuse them, needing to acquire more units after a short time and still requiring an adequate and conscientious disposal to avoid poisoning in the environment and ingestion by animals or even children.

Everything this is not usually the case with rechargeable batteries. When a rechargeable cell runs out of capacity, it can still be reused by users in the same way as batteries for electronic devices such as notebooks, cell phones and tablets: just put it in the charger — which can be included with purchase or purchased separately —, wait and then continue the cycle during its useful life.

Microsoft is one of the biggest advocates of using batteries (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Accessories such as the Xbox Wireless Controller are criticized by users for their dependence on batteries, as Microsoft does not implement built-in batteries even in the latest versions, requiring gamers to choose to buy spare batteries whenever necessary (the that results in a big drawer of worn out batteries) or that they invest in rechargeable batteries so that they last much longer.