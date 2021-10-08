Why use rechargeable batteries?
Many peripherals and accessories have been presented in recent years with integrated batteries for greater convenience, but there are still excellent product options that insist on the use of separate batteries, being a target of criticism for those who do not want to spend on buying several units every year. And to get around the hassle of overspending and unnecessary accumulation, rechargeable batteries are the lifeline. Canaltech explains why next.
- This remote control doesn’t need battery or battery to work! Understand
- Understand what mAh is, measurement used to indicate the capacity of batteries
Cost-benefit
In general, a card with four AA batteries can be found with an average price of R$ 000, while packs with four rechargeable batteries and charger can be purchased for about R$ 100.
The difference in price is remarkable and explains why people end up giving preference to regular batteries, but it is important to remember that rechargeable batteries usually support between 100 and 500 recharges (depending on its composition), representing a much more interesting cost-benefit ratio in the medium and long term.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Use more, buy less
As stated above, the price The lower end of common batteries is a big draw, but its short shelf life is a problem. When the ordinary battery runs out of capacity it becomes useless. Users cannot reuse them, needing to acquire more units after a short time and still requiring an adequate and conscientious disposal to avoid poisoning in the environment and ingestion by animals or even children.
Everything this is not usually the case with rechargeable batteries. When a rechargeable cell runs out of capacity, it can still be reused by users in the same way as batteries for electronic devices such as notebooks, cell phones and tablets: just put it in the charger — which can be included with purchase or purchased separately —, wait and then continue the cycle during its useful life.
Microsoft is one of the biggest advocates of using batteries (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)
Accessories such as the Xbox Wireless Controller are criticized by users for their dependence on batteries, as Microsoft does not implement built-in batteries even in the latest versions, requiring gamers to choose to buy spare batteries whenever necessary (the that results in a big drawer of worn out batteries) or that they invest in rechargeable batteries so that they last much longer.
Reduction of e-waste
Another big and important issue related to common batteries is their disposal, accumulation and production of e-waste. Batteries use chemical products that are extremely toxic to the environment, animals and people in case of leakage after months or years of wear.
Therefore, it is necessary to raise awareness so that users use fewer spare batteries, reducing the production of toxic waste and carrying out a conscious disposal in appropriate places, usually in stores, markets and pharmacies.
(Image: John Cameron/Unsplash)
Pay attention to the amount of charge unit in mAh
It is also necessary to pay attention to the accessory that you’ll use it to find the most recommended stack and avoid headaches. The larger the mAh unit, the longer the accessory’s power lasts (depending on many variables, including consumption and hours of use), and consequently the longer it takes to recharge again.
Units AAA batteries — popularly known as a toothpick battery — are smaller and designed for simpler devices such as remote controls. Thus, they use smaller load units, usually 900 mAh, and can be used for months or years as the devices are not used continuously for several hours a day.
AA batteries tend to have unit charges greater than 2.000 mAh and are designed for accessories and devices with high energy consumption, such as mice, keyboards, controls of video games and others.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
513613 513613 513613 513621
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
513613 513613 513613 513621