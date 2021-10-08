how-to-turn-on-iphone-notification-summary

iPhone notifications received a lot of attention from Apple with the iOS update . In addition to the revamped design and the new Focus mode, the company also launched the Notification Summary feature, which reduces the frequency of alerts sent to the smartphone.

How the Summary works Notifications?

Do you know the importance of receiving notifications from apps on the iPhone, after all, they keep us up to date on new messages, news, goods receipt notices, among other matters. However, many apps abuse the privilege and tend to send alerts insistently throughout the day, distracting the user and accumulating notifications on the screen.

The Notification Summary is an effective way to organize the sent alerts by apps on the smartphone. Through it, you will receive a set of notifications for each app you choose at scheduled times of the day. That way you won’t be harassed by them very often, and you won’t need to disable their warnings or remove them from the system either.

How to activate the Notification Summary? See below how to enable Summary Notifications on your iPhone in our walkthrough. Step 1: Open the Settings app. Then tap “Notifications”. Enter the notification settings in apps – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech ) Step 2: Tap “Scheduled Summary” and activate the feature. Enter the Scheduled Summary section to activate the feature – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 3 : Choose at least one time to add a summary, or tap “Add Summary” to receive more alert sets throughout the day.