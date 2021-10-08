audio-technica-launches-two-headsets-aimed-at-gamers,-with-lightweight-construction

Audio Technica, a Japanese audio device company, launched this Thursday (7) two gaming headsets on the global market. The ATH-GL3 and ATH-GDL3 models stand out for their lightweight construction and eye-catching design, in addition to their high sound quality.

ATH -GL3 ATH-GL3 models have a light and comfortable construction, according to the brand (Image: Disclosure/Audio Technica)

The ATH-GL3 model has only 220 grams, in a look that features a closed shell on the outside of the headphones, and bow with a flexible section to fit the head. According to the brand, the product was designed with inspiration from the “power of the earth”, in addition to providing good sound insulation and comfortable pillows for long periods of uninterrupted use.

Still according to Audio Technica, the product is capable of transmitting even the most subtle sounds with clarity and realism. It features a boom microphone, which extends from the front of the headset and is detachable — so the device can be used to listen to music or watch videos, but it’s also useful for video-calling meetings and other productivity-focused times.

The ATH-GL3 only works with wire, and two cables come with the product in the box: one is 1.2 meters long with 3.5 mm tips, while the other is three meters long, with a simple 3.5 mm tip on one side. and two on the other side. It is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

ATH-GDL3 Audio Technica ATH-GDL3 has open sides and finished with bars (Image: Publicity/Audio Technica)

The main structural difference of the ATH-GDL3 is the open outer shell, with a finish that features bars on the sides . Audio Technica claims that the product was developed based on the air element, and its characteristics allow for a more airy sound, with better distinction between frequencies and clearer audio. That’s why the brand claims it’s ideal for first-person shooter (FPS) games, and it also offers comfort even after long periods of playing — its weight is only 66 grams.

The pillows are also comfortable, and can be removed for washing. The same detachable boom microphone can be used in different types of calls, as the same connector cables are available and it is compatible with the same devices.

Price and availability

Audio Technica has not disclosed which countries will receive the headsets directly, but it is certain that Brazil is on the list of locations that the brand intends to make available. two models. The launch for the Japanese market is scheduled for the day 22 of October, with no suggested suggested price yet.

Source: Adrenaline