XP launches services hub to leverage startups from different segments

October 8, 2021
XP launched this Wednesday (7) a services hub for the startup ecosystem to offer exclusive service and various services for companies and startups from different segments. The goal is to serve, within a year, at least 1024 startups through the initiative over a year. And the best part: all this additional service is free; it just requires the trade to open a brokerage account.

The hub will be in charge of XP Empresas, XP’s corporate solutions arm for small and medium enterprises. According to the executives said in an interview with Canaltech, the hub will focus on serving startups and scale-ups — companies that sustain scalable growth for a long time.

The initiative took place after mapping XP within its target audience, and in this it identified some of its pains, especially startups more embryonic, in phase

seed

. Some of the products offered are financial planning, checking accounts, cards and credit, among others. But some startups that have deeper operational issues will still rely on mentoring from brokerage executives.

“In these conversations with the entrepreneur, they say that life of them is very lonely. XP is actually a tech company that offers financial services, so we want to offer quality to these guys. The entrepreneur knows his business, but when you go to disclosure, contract,

pitch deck and other punctual pains, we can guide, obviously with the help from XP seniors,” says Thiago Jacob Aunhão, team leader at XP Empresas.

Image: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

“I think that within XP we have

expertises

to add value to a startup, to act on that pain and help in its growth process”, explains Jonas Paulo, commercial director of XP Empresas. “But obviously not all of them will be mentored. Let’s make a filter and fit it into our directors’ agenda. We risk saying that of the 1024 startups, there must be some 50 that we will be able to mentor”, stipulates.

To participate in the hub, startups must have, at least half of the revenue originated from digital channels, having a technological solution as its main tool for its target market and having business models with high potential for scale.

Although the hub should not be restricted to startups, they will be the most targeted, especially from sectors that XP considers to be on the rise, such as

fintechs, healthtechs

and agritechs

, among others. But the company wants to try to get out of the cliché of extra attention to fintechs, usually the “darlings” of investors . “The priority will be model startups seed

, even because the more mature ones already have some relationship with XP, connecting with the team of capitals, for example. So these are different needs. The size of the company is not the cut, but the business model, with technology at the heart”, explains Aunhão.

“I think it would be very short-sighted on our part if position on only supporting fintechs. In Brazil, there are many companies from other sectors of the economy advancing. We support agribusiness and

agritechs

.

healthtechs

[startups de saúde] is a branch that has been growing a lot in the world. Education has been making some inroads. I would say that these three branches should make up with the fintechs

a powerful quartet, but there are many others, as distribution, food, commerce”, defines Rodrigo Moreira, director of XP Empresas at Canaltech.

