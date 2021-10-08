xp-launches-services-hub-to-leverage-startups-from-different-segments

XP launched this Wednesday (7) a services hub for the startup ecosystem to offer exclusive service and various services for companies and startups from different segments. The goal is to serve, within a year, at least 1024 startups through the initiative over a year. And the best part: all this additional service is free; it just requires the trade to open a brokerage account.

How to invest in a startup with little money? How can a startup attract investments? Sebrae-SP launches a program that enables startups to raise investments



The hub will be in charge of XP Empresas, XP’s corporate solutions arm for small and medium enterprises. According to the executives said in an interview with Canaltech, the hub will focus on serving startups and scale-ups — companies that sustain scalable growth for a long time.

The initiative took place after mapping XP within its target audience, and in this it identified some of its pains, especially startups more embryonic, in phase

seed

. Some of the products offered are financial planning, checking accounts, cards and credit, among others. But some startups that have deeper operational issues will still rely on mentoring from brokerage executives.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

“In these conversations with the entrepreneur, they say that life of them is very lonely. XP is actually a tech company that offers financial services, so we want to offer quality to these guys. The entrepreneur knows his business, but when you go to disclosure, contract,

pitch deck and other punctual pains, we can guide, obviously with the help from XP seniors,” says Thiago Jacob Aunhão, team leader at XP Empresas.