learn-how-to-protect-web-connected-cameras-from-criminal-intrusion

Internet security threats are increasing more and more, with reports of intruders who manage to take control of video cameras connected to the network, recording images to be used in eventual blackmail criminals.

Break in WordPress plugin reaches more than thousand sites

Microsoft warns of the increase in malware coming from Russia in 514794

Data leakage reaches 38 thousand customers of Multilaser Giga

Due to the covid pandemic-19, many people found themselves working from home, and often, both webcams and security cameras are part of their homes . According to a survey carried out by the CSO website, one in two users of these devices do not know that these devices can be hacked, and are frightened when they discover the existence of this type of crime.

Exemplary of Intelbrás monitoring camera, available in the Brazilian market. (Image: Disclosure/Intelbrás)

From the laptop’s webcam to security cameras installed in the garage of a residence, they can be hacked. And criminals can use these devices to record intimate moments and later use the existence of these videos to blackmail victims. Scary, isn’t it?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!