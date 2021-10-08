Learn how to protect web-connected cameras from criminal intrusion
Internet security threats are increasing more and more, with reports of intruders who manage to take control of video cameras connected to the network, recording images to be used in eventual blackmail criminals.
Due to the covid pandemic-19, many people found themselves working from home, and often, both webcams and security cameras are part of their homes . According to a survey carried out by the CSO website, one in two users of these devices do not know that these devices can be hacked, and are frightened when they discover the existence of this type of crime.
From the laptop’s webcam to security cameras installed in the garage of a residence, they can be hacked. And criminals can use these devices to record intimate moments and later use the existence of these videos to blackmail victims. Scary, isn’t it?
However, increasing the security of cameras and devices that control them against cyber attacks is a simple practice that can be easily applied in the routine of the general population, to prevent these types of attacks. Intelbras, a Brazilian manufacturer of electronic devices and security cameras, has separated five tips to make people’s video protection systems safer:
Keep the products updated with the latest firmware version made available by the manufacturer: 514794 System updates are important, as they enhance the safety of equipment in addition to improving its performance;
passwords for accessing machines to which the cameras are connected — from recorders to computers — must be composed of different characters – uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, special characters – should not be obvious, such as birth dates, for example, and should never be shared;
Watch out for scams via email:
Phishing and other types of attacks have their initial vector in em suspicious ails. Be careful what you click, as you may unintentionally end up compromising your video security system or even other devices such as your computer;
Use products from well-known brands:
regardless of whether it is a system for video security or a webcam, always buy from reliable and well-known vendors in the market who have constant firmware updates;
Prefer products approved by ANATEL: the approval of the National Telecommunications Agency is the guarantee that the The equipment has passed the safety verification and quality standard tests stipulated by it, in addition to, as of this certification, the products are guaranteed and supported by the manufacturer.
In addition to these tips, if you use a notebook or have a webcam on your desktop computer, we recommend using a camera cover while not capturing images, since that way, even if the devices end up suffering invasions, your privacy will be preserved.
