kang's-trophy-gallery-is-the-envy-of-any-marvel-fan

October 8, 2021
The villain Kang the Conqueror is not only one of the thickest skinned in the Marvel universe, due to his great ability to navigate through different timelines and alternate dimensions. But he also turned out to be a big fan of the stuff used by the publisher’s main characters, as we saw in the magazine Savage Avengers #90, published this month in the USA.

Warning! Spoilers to follow.

In the story of Gerry Duggan (screenplay) and Patch Zircher (art), we see more details of Kang’s very complicated origins. But beyond that, at another point in the timeline the villain emerges as the universe’s last hope after the sorcerer Kulan Gath has killed most of Marvel’s heroes. One of the rest was Conan the Barbarian, who asked the temporal traveler for help.

Back at Kang Citadel, Conan faces the numerous artifacts and costumes of heroes and villains, such as Iron Man’s armor, Nova’s helmet, the Black Knight’s full armor, Captain America’s cracked shield, Thor’s Mjolnir hammer, and Doctor Octopus’ tentacles. Not bad.

Savage Avengers Scene #30 (Image: Reproduction/Marvel)

The story does not clearly answer whether the entire collection is real or just replicas, but as Marvel has different timelines, it is likely that not everything is from 616, the main universe of the publisher. Anyway, it’s an amazing collection that shows off the fan side of Kang and would make any nerd collector very jealous.

    • Conan, dressed in Doctor Doom’s uniform, went to the citadel to get more and better weapons to face the old archenemy Kulan Gath. The result of this fight you will see at the end of Savage Avengers #, which still has no date to be published in Brazil.

    Source: ScreenRant

