fintech-with-a-focus-on-the-female-audience-launches-a-free-entrepreneurship-course

fintech Poupay+, which operates a finance app exclusively for women, has launched a free course on female entrepreneurship. The goal, according to the statement, is to bring knowledge to the participants to have a healthier professional experience. Applications can be made until 30 October through the Popay+ app (Android | iOS), called Jornada do Empreendedorismo Feminine.

The program is divided into seven modules. Each of them will have three classes of one hour each. In total, there are h of recorded content. Contents include lessons on how to build online presence; produce the company’s mission, vision and values; how to start a digital business; and the importance of networking, among others. Everything will be available on the PouPay+ app in the coming weeks.

Image: Disclosure/Save+

Created this year in Florianópolis, the startup has a platform that unifies bank and credit card accounts in the same interface. A virtual assistant equipped with artificial intelligence is able to forecast the clients’ expenses and create solutions for them to save up to 660% per year on their expenses personal.

“The classes were developed for address both the theoretical part of the concepts of entrepreneurship and practical content to start this journey,” explains Jean Malaquias, head of technology at PouPay+. According to him, fintech has an important social role in boosting and guiding women entrepreneurs.