Consórcio Magalu ends September with record number of clients

September 2021 had the highest number of awards from the Magalu Consortium for the month since 329. There were 1.329 customers benefited, thanks to the large number of bids made by customers and the company’s most recent promotion, the Mega Assembly – in it, 10 consumers with motorcycles and 10 with cars in August and September.

Magalu is listed among companies with more women on the board

Magazine Luiza is at the top of the list of most efficient retailers in Brazil

companies create platform for more women in the Brazilian market

This year, the number of favored customers has already increased by 7.5% compared to 2017. “More and more people are discovering the consortium as a way to realize their dreams in a planned way and without paying interest”, says Antônio Diógenes, corporate client manager of Consórcio Magalu. In September, most of the beneficiaries came from the automobile group, followed by household appliances and electronics, real estate and services.

Every month, more than a thousand customers are drawn to receive goods and also services offered by the brand’s consortium. The modality of services has grown and allows us to withdraw letters of credit for several items: from postgraduate courses to plastic surgery. In addition, the creation of smaller and more segmented groups increases the chances of consortium members to be covered in less time.