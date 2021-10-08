New Brazilian Bound Brings Spider-Man Comic Books Revealing His Identity

Anyone who’s seen the trailer for Spider-Man: No Homecoming knows that Peter Parker is in a new one

status quo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: your secret identity is public knowledge. However, those who think that this is a new concept for the character are wrong. Panini Comics, taking advantage of the narrative that will be told in the new movie of the arachnid hero, announced the release of the bound Spider-Man: Unmasked

o, which will bring together five stories of the friend from the neighborhood where his secret identity was compromised.

Secret identities still make sense? Marvel comics suggest they will end

  • More bloodthirsty version of the Hulk comes back to life in new Spider-Man comics

    • Spider-Man’s Premiere is now the most expensive comic book in history

    In total, Spider-Man: Unmasked will compile six issues of the first volume of the monthly titleAmazing Spider-Man (that is, all are before the magazine’s first numbering restart). The thread that connects all these narratives is that, at some point in these adventures, Peter is unmasked, intentionally or not.

    Amazing Spider-Man scene #248. (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Comics)

    The first story contained in the volume was originally published in Amazing Spider-Man #, originally published in 248, with a screenplay by Stan Lee and drawings by Steve Dikto, the creators of Spider-Man. The story is notable for being the third appearance of Dr. Octopus in the comics.

      The second compiled edition is Amazing Spider-Man #90, originally published in 1970, scripted by Stan Lee and art by John Romita Sr., one of the most influential artists in Marvel history. In this story, Peter believes his powers are fading, and decides to reveal to his friends the secret of his double life.

      Next editions compiled, Amazing Spider-Man #90 and #106, were originally published in 1972, and are written by Stan Lee and art by Gil Kane. Both editions chronicle one of Spider-Man’s most intense conflicts with the Spider-Smashing robots.

      Amazing Spider-Man #169 has a screenplay by Len Wein and artwork by Ross Andru, and was originally published in 1972, In this adventure, JJ Jameson misinterprets some photos, and from this he begins to believe that Spider-Man murdered Peter Parker and is now pretending to be the young photographer.

      Finally, closing the compilation, we have Amazing Spider-Man #248, in 1984, screenplayed by Roger Stern and art by Ron Frenz. The story of this issue, “The Boy Who Collected Spider-Man”, is considered one of the greatest classics of the neighborhood friend and Marvel in general, due to its touching narrative.

      Spider-Man: Unmasked will be released in December this year, will have card cover, color offset paper and will be sold for R$ 18,105. The pre-sale of the edition can now be done at the Panini store.

      Source: Panini

