new-brazilian-bound-brings-spider-man-comic-books-revealing-his-identity

Anyone who’s seen the trailer for Spider-Man: No Homecoming knows that Peter Parker is in a new one

status quo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: your secret identity is public knowledge. However, those who think that this is a new concept for the character are wrong. Panini Comics, taking advantage of the narrative that will be told in the new movie of the arachnid hero, announced the release of the bound Spider-Man: Unmasked

o, which will bring together five stories of the friend from the neighborhood where his secret identity was compromised.

In total, Spider-Man: Unmasked will compile six issues of the first volume of the monthly titleAmazing Spider-Man (that is, all are before the magazine’s first numbering restart). The thread that connects all these narratives is that, at some point in these adventures, Peter is unmasked, intentionally or not.